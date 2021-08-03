Cancel
Wautoma events coming soon

Wautoma events coming soon

Wautoma News Alert
Wautoma News Alert
 3 days ago

(WAUTOMA, WI) Wautoma has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wautoma:

Kids to Kids Yard Sale

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 209 S St Marie St, Wautoma, WI

Kids Yard Sale is designed to teach kids skills in counting back money, marketing, pricing and selling items, and communicating to customers. Children must operate the booth themselves. Parents...

Wildcat Booster Club Scramble

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: W6650 Meadowlane Ct, Wautoma, WI

Join us on Saturday, August 7th for our annual golf scramble and a day of FUN!!

Lake Of The Woods Annual Pool Party!

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: N9070 14th Ave, Wautoma, WI

The Characters will be back for our annual pool party at the Lake of the Woods Campground by Wautoma! Always a fun time so you may want to reserve a site now!

Live Entertainment By Scotty Meyer

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: W6846 WI-21, Wautoma, WI

Live Entertainment By Scotty Meyer at Moose Inn, W6846 State Road 21, Wautoma, WI, US 54982, Wautoma, United States on Tue Aug 03 2021 at 06:00 pm

Auction : 721 - Shoes. Wautoma, Wisconsin WI

Wautoma, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: N2494 Yoder Lane, Wautoma, WI

Online Only Auction Ending Wednesday, August 11, 2021 with soft close beginning at 6:00pm CST

Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma, WI
With Wautoma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

