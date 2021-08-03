Events on the Truth Or Consequences calendar

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Live events are lining up on the Truth Or Consequences calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Truth Or Consequences area:

Second Saturday Art Hop Truth or Consequences, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Many of downtown Truth or Consequences galleries, studios, shops and restaurants are open late on the 2nd Saturday of every month.

Elephant Butte Chile Cookoff Elephant Butte, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Clubhouse Dr, Elephant Butte, NM

Tie on an apron and get into the competition with your best red or green! This event has been tentatively moved to an October time slot, with firm dates not yet set. 2019 CHILE COOK-OFF ENTRY FORM...

Christmas in the Foothills Hillsboro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Address: 316 Elenora St, Hillsboro, NM

This pre-Christmas celebration is held in Hillsboro each year. Much of the festivities happen at the Hillsboro Community Center, where highlights...

MG Bailey plays Truth or Consequences Brewing Truth or Consequences, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 410 N Broadway St, Truth or Consequences, NM

MG Bailey brings his one man show to Truth or Consequences Brewing. Starting as a one man band 10 years ago, MG has performed weekly in the Chicago land...

T or C’s Old-Fashioned Christmas Truth or Consequences, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Visit downtown Truth or Consequences for a fun festive night out during Old-Fashioned Christmas! The event is sponsored annually by MainStreet Truth or Consequences. This event was cancelled in...