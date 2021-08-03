Annual Greater Falls Connections’ Celebrating Community BBQ

The Lincoln Home hosted their first of three Outdoor Music Events bringing community, visitors, old friends, new friends, residents and families together for an amazing evening. The weather cooperated for a wonderful concert on the Damariscotta River featuring Orville Lee as the opening act, followed by The Boneheads. Dancing, laughter, reconnecting with old friends made for really fun evening. Concert goers enjoyed wood fired pizza, barbecue chicken and pork burritos and sandwiches, and fun drinks all provided by food trucks and Sadie the Bar Car. Artist, Sarah Lynn Richards, created a special oyster painting for T-shirts that were for sale. The Lincoln Home would like to thank the local businesses who helped sponsor the event, which was a fundraiser to help fund the Lincoln Home Resident Fund, which allows The Lincoln Home to provide financial assistance when needed. As one of the few remaining non-profit senior living communities in Maine, they rely on the support of generous sponsors and donors each year, to perpetuate theirr mission as a nonprofit organization.