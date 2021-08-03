Mount Shasta calendar: What's coming up

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Live events are coming to Mount Shasta.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mount Shasta area:

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Dunsmuir Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 5819 Sacramento Avenue, Dunsmuir, CA 96025

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. bring their summer tour to Dunsmuir.

Rollin In Weed Car Show Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Rollin In Weed Car Show. Join us for the annual car show. This year it will take place at Bel Air Park. Pre-Registration is open until August 20th.

Main Street Car and Bike Show Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 161 E Lincoln Ave, Weed, CA

Our Car & Bike Show will be on the Grass this Year. We'll have Live Music, Food & Beer. Every year this event gets bigger and bigger!!

Heal Your Life Retreat in Mt. Shasta Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 331 WA Barr Road, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067

Join us for a powerful weekend retreat focused on healing and connecting to the energy in Mt. Shasta!

The Community Garden CONNECTION Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 5840 Dunsmuir Ave ste a, Dunsmuir, CA

Children will learn to plant and care for fresh seasonal vegetables in hands-on activities, and harvest them under the guidance of Garden Instructors.