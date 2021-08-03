Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Shasta, CA

Mount Shasta calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Mt Shasta Digest
Mt Shasta Digest
 3 days ago

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Live events are coming to Mount Shasta.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mount Shasta area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBe6F_0bGQtLEy00

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Dunsmuir

Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 5819 Sacramento Avenue, Dunsmuir, CA 96025

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. bring their summer tour to Dunsmuir.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07L3xD_0bGQtLEy00

Rollin In Weed Car Show

Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Rollin In Weed Car Show. Join us for the annual car show. This year it will take place at Bel Air Park. Pre-Registration is open until August 20th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ti090_0bGQtLEy00

Main Street Car and Bike Show

Weed, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 161 E Lincoln Ave, Weed, CA

Our Car & Bike Show will be on the Grass this Year. We'll have Live Music, Food & Beer. Every year this event gets bigger and bigger!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07J8VP_0bGQtLEy00

Heal Your Life Retreat in Mt. Shasta

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 331 WA Barr Road, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067

Join us for a powerful weekend retreat focused on healing and connecting to the energy in Mt. Shasta!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgV8W_0bGQtLEy00

The Community Garden CONNECTION

Dunsmuir, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 5840 Dunsmuir Ave ste a, Dunsmuir, CA

Children will learn to plant and care for fresh seasonal vegetables in hands-on activities, and harvest them under the guidance of Garden Instructors.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mt Shasta Digest

Mt Shasta Digest

Mt Shasta, CA
10
Followers
67
Post
363
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Shasta Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Shasta, CA
Mount Shasta, CA
Government
City
Dunsmuir, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Registration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy