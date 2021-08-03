Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamstown, KY

Live events on the horizon in Williamstown

Posted by 
Williamstown Updates
Williamstown Updates
 3 days ago

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Williamstown is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williamstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGjNK_0bGQtGpL00

Collingsworth Family

Williamstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY 41097

Excitement, spiritual anointing, family-emphasis, and musical excellence are what you can expect to find with the Collingsworth Family.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25NXYQ_0bGQtGpL00

Lori's Secret at Williamstown Marina

Williamstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 290 Boat Dock Rd, Williamstown, KY

Lori's Secret at Williamstown Marina is on Facebook. To connect with Lori's Secret at Williamstown Marina, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qFFP_0bGQtGpL00

Creation College Expo at the Ark Encounter

Williamstown, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Drive, Williamstown, KY 41097

Learn About Creation Colleges at the Ark Encounter. Students (grades 7–12) receive free admission to the Expo and the Ark Encounter.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnIQQ_0bGQtGpL00

Brian Free & Assurance

Williamstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY

Make plans to join us for the world’s largest music festival – 40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at the Ark – featuring multiple concerts daily from Award Winning Artists like The Isaacs, Ernie...

Learn More

GBC Ark Encounter Trip

Williamstown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY

We would like to invite everyone to join us as we go to the Ark Encounter which is a recreation of Noah's Ark in Williamstown, KY. There are sign-up sheets in the church foyer and if you wish to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown Updates

Williamstown, KY
42
Followers
195
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Music Festival#Gospel Music#Ky 41097 Excitement#The Ark Encounter#Ky Make
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy