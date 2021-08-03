Live events on the horizon in Williamstown

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) Williamstown is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Williamstown:

Collingsworth Family Williamstown, KY

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY 41097

Excitement, spiritual anointing, family-emphasis, and musical excellence are what you can expect to find with the Collingsworth Family.

Lori's Secret at Williamstown Marina Williamstown, KY

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 290 Boat Dock Rd, Williamstown, KY

Lori's Secret at Williamstown Marina is on Facebook. To connect with Lori's Secret at Williamstown Marina, join Facebook today.

Creation College Expo at the Ark Encounter Williamstown, KY

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Drive, Williamstown, KY 41097

Learn About Creation Colleges at the Ark Encounter. Students (grades 7–12) receive free admission to the Expo and the Ark Encounter.

Brian Free & Assurance Williamstown, KY

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY

Make plans to join us for the world’s largest music festival – 40 Days & 40 Nights of Gospel Music at the Ark – featuring multiple concerts daily from Award Winning Artists like The Isaacs, Ernie...

GBC Ark Encounter Trip Williamstown, KY

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1 Ark Encounter Dr, Williamstown, KY

We would like to invite everyone to join us as we go to the Ark Encounter which is a recreation of Noah's Ark in Williamstown, KY. There are sign-up sheets in the church foyer and if you wish to...