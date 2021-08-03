Newport events coming soon

(NEWPORT, VT) Live events are coming to Newport.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newport:

Parish Picnic - 2021 Newport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, VT

Please, join us our parish picnic sponsored by K of C. This year we celebrate Golden Jubilee of priesthood anniversary of Fr. Roger in St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Newport. Thanks for your...

BOGO 1/2 off Night Newport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 150 Main St, Newport, VT

Visit the Warehourse restaurant in Newport, VT on Fridays for their buy one get one pizza 1/2 off. Wrap up the week with a treat, made with the famous sauce from their sister restaurant, Lagos...

Vermont Women's State Championship Newport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 590 Mt Vernon St, Newport, VT

54 hole stroke play tournament, with trophies awarded to the overall champion, the player with the lowest ringer score for the tournament, and the lowest club team (best 3 scores each day of...

Monthly Market July 2pm to 6pm Derby, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Monthly Market, will update list as people sign up, open to the public, stop on by and check out all the great vendors.

Newport Farmers Market Newport, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Newport, VT

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May - October, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9AM - 2PMLocation: Gardner Park Road