Watseka events coming up

(WATSEKA, IL) Live events are coming to Watseka.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Watseka area:

Watseka Kiwanis Club Bags Tournament (Watseka Family Festival) Watseka, IL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Watseka Kiwanis Club will be hosting a bags tournament at the Watseka Family Festival! Grab a teammate and come out and play! Saturday, August 28th @ 1:00 PM Registration at 12:15 PM WCHS Baseball...

Lights Out Leukemia Gilman, IL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 128 E Crescent St, Gilman, IL

Support the Eric & Jami (Wilken) McElroy family as Eric battles Leukemia and prepares for a bone marrow transplant About this Event Eric has been fighting CML (leukemia) since 2016. His family...

Back To School Paint Workshop Onarga, IL

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Come paint ? your very own BACK TO SCHOOL ? sign at Rose & Mae Workshop to Welcome the 2021-2022 School Year! ??✏️?? Customize yours by student name(s) or teacher(s) name & grade level! ? A...

John David Daily @ Clifton Fun Days Clifton, IL Clifton, IL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Independent Nashville Recording Artist John David Daily Band more info at johndaviddaily.com

The William E. Derry Foundation Annual Golf Outing Sheldon, IL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1726 N 2580 East Rd, Sheldon, IL

Join us for the 6th Annual Golf Outing at Shewami Country Club on Saturday, August 14th.