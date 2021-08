Italy has extended quarantine until 30 August for British arrivals, in a blow to holidaymakers.The news comes just days after the UK agreed to drop quarantine for fully jabbed arrivals from the EU and the US.Britons arriving in Italy will need to provide a negative Covid test result and self-isolate for five days, in a continuation of the current quarantine rules.Meanwhile, the transport secretary said this morning it was essential to have “painful” travel restrictions and a cautious approach to countries such as France to avoid the spread of a coronavirus variant that vaccinations might be less effective against.“I’m looking forward to the whole world being more accessible,” Grant Shapps told Sky. “We’re moving in the right direction.”The next traffic light reshuffle is expected next Wednesday or Thursday.