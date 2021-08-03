Coming soon: Sidney events

(SIDNEY, MT) Live events are coming to Sidney.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sidney area:

Eastern MT - Cruising to #Stopsuicide Sidney, MT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 203 S Central Ave, Sidney, MT

Join us for the Final Cruise of the season where we will be raising funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention- Montana Chapter- Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Sidney Jaycees 44th Annual Demolition Derby Sidney, MT

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2118 W Holly St, Sidney, MT

Come out for a smashing crashing good time! We will be having a Montana class 3 rule filler heat. Admission will be $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for students (Ages 6-18), and children 5...

PRCA Rodeo-Military Appreciation Night Sidney, MT

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2118 W Holly St, Sidney, MT

The Richland County Fair & Rodeo is back this year! Check out our facebook page to stay updated on everything this popular weekend has to offer.

Corn Feed & FFA Alumni BBQ Culbertson, MT

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 307 Broadway Avenue, 512 8th St E, Culbertson, MT

The Roosevelt County Commissioners will serve free corn on the cob, and the Culbertson FFA Alumni will be selling their steak dinner ($13)

Open Studio Saturday Sidney, MT

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 120 3rd Ave SE, Sidney, MT

Is there an art project or medium that you’ve been dying to try, but the class times and dates didn’t work for you? Have you wanted to do your own project with wet clay, or use our studio space to...