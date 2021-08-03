Cancel
Moriarty, NM

Moriarty events calendar

Moriarty Journal
Moriarty Journal
 3 days ago

(MORIARTY, NM) Live events are lining up on the Moriarty calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moriarty:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ckJR_0bGQt1fh00

Babies and Small Children

Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

All babies are from the very beginning perfect. Look into a baby’s eyes and you will find innocence and the perfection of Enlightenment. This class also reveals your own perfection and restores...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEhES_0bGQt1fh00

Village of Tijeras Blood Drive

Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

We are looking forward to hosting our second blood drive in partnership with Vitalant! Make yourself an appointment to donate blood at this link...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozTQP_0bGQt1fh00

Systemic Family Constellations II

Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 38 Pine Haven Rd, Tijeras, NM

We will further learn about the systemic dynamics and how to ‘see’ and ‘feel’ in a systemic, phenomenological way. There will be exercises in small groups to train this interesting way of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DIrb_0bGQt1fh00

Edgewood New Mexico The Dirty Dash 2021

Edgewood, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 87 N Frontage Rd, Edgewood, NM

You don't have to be tough to play dirty - it's the mud run for everyone! The 5k sloppy mud pits, slip’n’slides, and foam baths are prep’d for even more filthy fun than ever before. The Dirty Dash...

PCA402: Psoas and Fascial Release II

Tijeras, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 38 Pine Haven Rd, Tijeras, NM

In this advanced course, you will learn how to work with various dynamic and static deep-touch techniques, client-oriented exercises that bring awareness into the psoas so as to strengthen the...

Moriarty Journal

Moriarty Journal

Moriarty, NM
With Moriarty Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

