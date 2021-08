Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) have crashed into a wall of resistance around the $143.50 level. This could put a top on the price, at least temporarily. Resistance is a large concentration of investors trying to sell their shares at the same price. At resistance levels, there is more supply than demand. This is why rallies end when they reach them and tend to be followed by a selloff. This occurred with WMT in May. Now the shares have reached this important level once again.