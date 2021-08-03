Cancel
Quitman, TX

Coming soon: Quitman events

Quitman Daily
Quitman Daily
 3 days ago

(QUITMAN, TX) Quitman is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Quitman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kW41_0bGQswHS00

Craft and Classic Car Show

Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

AMERICAN LEGION Craft and Car show BBQ, Raffle, shopping, car show Car show from 9 to 2 Craft shopping 9 to 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MjLn_0bGQswHS00

IDPA Match - Saturday

Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 369 Wellon C R #2784, Mineola, TX

IDPA Match Fee: $20 Gate open at 4:30, Check in 5:00, Hammer Down 5:30 PM Pre-register at idpamatchsignup.com **Orientation is required for new shooters - contact Prater @ 903-283-3318 for new...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WC148_0bGQswHS00

Mindfulness & Meditation with Michelle Brazell

Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 431 Co Rd 2487, Mineola, TX

Renew, reset and release your worries in a peaceful getaway. Mindfulness practices, gentle yoga, meditation and time in nature to calm your active mind and release tension from your body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtZmD_0bGQswHS00

Visitation

Mineola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 5396 S State Highway 37, Mineola, TX

Here is Morgan Morris’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Morgan Morris of Mineola, Texas, born in Georgetown, Texas...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9a6p_0bGQswHS00

Adler & Hearne with Special Guest Kate Hearne

Winnsboro, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 200 Market St., Winnsboro, TX 75494

ADLER & HEARNE | The Song Farmers... a spirited blend of original 'Texas Folk.'

Quitman Daily

Quitman Daily

Quitman, TX
With Quitman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

