Twenty-three-year-old Jack Harlow is quickly finding his way in the game after a year of back-to-back hit singles. The rising rap star is now often seen with some of the biggest names in hip hop, whether it be at the studio or on the court. His networking skills have also proven to translate to his songs, most notably the “What’s Poppin” remix, with features from DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne. Another high-profile collaboration from his debut album “Best Friends,” featuring Chris Brown, topped the charts for months.