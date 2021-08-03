Live events on the horizon in Bonners Ferry

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Bonners Ferry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bonners Ferry:

Troy Farmers' Market Troy, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 302 E Missoula Ave, Troy, MT

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 11 - September 24, 2021Fridays, 3:30 to 6:30pm Location:Troy Museum, 700 E. Missoula Avenue on Highway 2

CCT CHALLENGE OF CHAMPIONS Bonners Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: Bonners Ferry, ID

List of Wyatt Bucking Bulls upcoming events. Trips-adventures Events by Wyatt Bucking Bulls. Events - CCT CHALLENGE OF CHAMPIONS.

Vacation Bible School Bonners Ferry, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us for Answers in Genesis “ Mystery Island “ Vacation Bible School. This is available for children ages 4-12 and will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, August 2-4, 2021 from 9 am to 12 pm...

Nostalgia Prom Sandpoint, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:45 PM

Address: 105 South 1st Avenue, Sandpoint, ID 83864

Come dressed in your favorite decade 50s - 2000s! Tickets Online Only Ages 21+

Main Street Perk & Pub Troy, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 509 E Missoula Ave, Troy, MT

Main Street Perk & Pub is on Facebook. To connect with Main Street Perk & Pub, join Facebook today.