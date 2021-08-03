Cancel
Liberty, NY

Liberty events calendar

Posted by 
Liberty Dispatch
Liberty Dispatch
 3 days ago

(LIBERTY, NY) Live events are coming to Liberty.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Liberty area:

High School Sprints/Jumps/Hurdles Camp

Swan Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 85 Silver Lake Rd, Swan Lake, NY

Entering Grades 9-12 ONLY This program is designed for BEGINNERS who have not participated in a full season of Cross Country or Track and Field with a team or running program. Participants will be...

RICH AND THE JUMPSTARTS

Parksville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 38 Main Street, Parksville, NY

Every Thursday Summer night you can catch Rich and the Jumpstarts outside at Cabernet Frank’s in Parksville NY playing Jump,Swing,all Grooves of Blues, American Rock and Retro Pop Jazz. Enjoy...

SEARCH & RESCUE AND SOUTHERN FRIED SOUL!

Liberty, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1868 New York 52, Liberty, NY 12754

COME SEE SEARCH & RESCUE AND SOUTHERN FRIED SOUL! LAURA AND JOANNA ON THE SAME STAGE! TICKETS ARE LIMITED! GET THEM EARLY!

Sullivan Fresh Farmers Market on the Move - Liberty

Liberty, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 50 Community Ln, Liberty, NY

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 2 - October 27, 2021 Wednesdays, 11:00am - 1:00pm Location: Sullivan County Public Health Services (Outside WIC Clinic)

LonCon ft. Mihali & Aqueous

Parksville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Mihali, Aqueous, Dogs In A Pile, RCA-Rob, Chris, Adrian, Baked Shrimp (x2), Creamery Station, Trailheads and Hayley Jane as the artist

