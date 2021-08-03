Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chadron, NE

Chadron calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Chadron News Alert
Chadron News Alert
 3 days ago

(CHADRON, NE) Live events are coming to Chadron.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chadron:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShFYz_0bGQsj3F00

Little Hawks Volleyball Camp

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Fundamentals and basics for kids going into 3rd-5th grades in the fall! We will play games and use some new drills while we are learning more about volleyball! ??

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjfIO_0bGQsj3F00

History in Action Day

Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 341 Country Club Rd, Chadron, NE

Demonstrations, buggy rides, butter churning, brick making, wheat grinding and weaving, refreshments and more. 1-5pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l840k_0bGQsj3F00

Chadron State College Vs CSC Rodeo

Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

The official 2021-22 Rodeo schedule for the Chadron State College Eagles

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nefrb_0bGQsj3F00

Nebraska Through Song and Story

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 119-169 S Post St, Hay Springs, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Learn More

Hay Springs Friendly Festival Car Show & Shine

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 119-169 S Post St, Hay Springs, NE

All car-show events in Hay Springs, Nebraska. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Hay Springs like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More

Comments / 0

Chadron News Alert

Chadron News Alert

Chadron, NE
19
Followers
171
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chadron News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Hay Springs, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Chadron, NE
Government
City
Chadron, NE
Chadron, NE
Sports
Hay Springs, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Live Events#Rodeo#Country Club Rd#Ne Demonstrations#Ne Humanities Nebraska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy