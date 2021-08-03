Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bad Axe, MI

Live events coming up in Bad Axe

Posted by 
Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 3 days ago

(BAD AXE, MI) Bad Axe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bad Axe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIKHZ_0bGQsfWL00

Elkton Prayer Fellowship for August

Elkton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 220 Main St, Elkton, MI

Elkton Prayer Fellowship will meet August 11, 2021, 9:30 a.m., at the Elkton Missionary Church, ?220 N. Main St. Elkton, MI 48413. Jackie Bishop, from Caro, MI, will be sharing with us. Jackie was...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfvDk_0bGQsfWL00

Hunters Safety Classes

Bad Axe, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2351 Ubly Rd, Bad Axe, MI

This years FREE Hunters Safety classes will be held August 9th, 10th and 11th from 6pm - 9:30pm. The required field day can be taken either August 15th or August 22nd. The field day starts at 12pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44x5IM_0bGQsfWL00

Redneck Truck Race- Sponsored by Cooperative Elevator Co.

Bad Axe, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 155 Fair St, Bad Axe, MI

Drive your own Redneck Truck around our dirt track or cheer them on as a spectator! But don't miss out on the fairs biggest night in the grandstands! Check out the fair website for Redneck Truck...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ABba_0bGQsfWL00

30th Annual Scheurer Auxiliary Golf Fundraiser

Pigeon, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 8364 Filion Rd, Pigeon, MI

Must be 18 years or older to participate. Register your team today for the 30th Annual Scheurer Auxiliary Golf Outing Fundraiser. For more information, please call 989.453.5222

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r66b5_0bGQsfWL00

23rd Annual Golf Outing

Ubly, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 2409 E Atwater Rd, Ubly, MI

Join us for our 23rd Annual Golf Outing. For more information visit: https://hdghmi.org/giving/foundation-events/

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe, MI
37
Followers
199
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bad Axe News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bad Axe, MI
City
Elkton, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Bad Axe, MI
Government
City
Caro, MI
City
Pigeon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#N Main#Hunters Safety#Redneck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy