Live events coming up in Bad Axe

(BAD AXE, MI) Bad Axe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bad Axe:

Elkton Prayer Fellowship for August Elkton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 220 Main St, Elkton, MI

Elkton Prayer Fellowship will meet August 11, 2021, 9:30 a.m., at the Elkton Missionary Church, ?220 N. Main St. Elkton, MI 48413. Jackie Bishop, from Caro, MI, will be sharing with us. Jackie was...

Hunters Safety Classes Bad Axe, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2351 Ubly Rd, Bad Axe, MI

This years FREE Hunters Safety classes will be held August 9th, 10th and 11th from 6pm - 9:30pm. The required field day can be taken either August 15th or August 22nd. The field day starts at 12pm...

Redneck Truck Race- Sponsored by Cooperative Elevator Co. Bad Axe, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 155 Fair St, Bad Axe, MI

Drive your own Redneck Truck around our dirt track or cheer them on as a spectator! But don't miss out on the fairs biggest night in the grandstands! Check out the fair website for Redneck Truck...

30th Annual Scheurer Auxiliary Golf Fundraiser Pigeon, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 8364 Filion Rd, Pigeon, MI

Must be 18 years or older to participate. Register your team today for the 30th Annual Scheurer Auxiliary Golf Outing Fundraiser. For more information, please call 989.453.5222

23rd Annual Golf Outing Ubly, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 2409 E Atwater Rd, Ubly, MI

Join us for our 23rd Annual Golf Outing. For more information visit: https://hdghmi.org/giving/foundation-events/