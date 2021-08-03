Warsaw calendar: What's coming up

(WARSAW, VA) Warsaw is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Warsaw:

Tappahannock Farmers' Market Tappahannock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Prince Street and, Cross St, Tappahannock, VA

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 17 - November 20, 20213rd Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Center of historic downtown Tappahannock around

Josh Grigsby and County Line at Tappahannock Main Street 3rd Thursday's Art Walk Tappahannock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 315 Duke St, Tappahannock, VA

Josh Grigsby and County Line at Tappahannock Main Street 3rd Thursdays Art Walk Hosted By Samskrita Bharati, USA Simi Valley Kendram. Event starts on Thursday, 19 August 2021 and happening at...

Bible Study Tappahannock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 5141 Dunbrooke Rd, Tappahannock, VA

Join us for an in-depth study every Wednesday night at 6:30pm.



Revelation Wellness Class Warsaw, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:15 PM

Address: 4324 Richmond Rd, Warsaw, VA

Hey Church Family! If you're looking for a fun, new way to move your body, we'd LOVE to have you join us on Tuesdays in the sanctuary from 5:15 - 6:00 PM for a Revelation Wellness class...

Meet & Greet beim After Work Drink auf dem Festivalgelände Oldhams, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Osterfeldstraße 6, 22529 Hamburg

Wir laden Sie herzlich zu Snacks und Drinks in der temporären ERCO Galerie ein.