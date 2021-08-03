Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Warsaw calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Warsaw Digest
Warsaw Digest
 3 days ago

(WARSAW, VA) Warsaw is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Warsaw:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Drj6h_0bGQsedc00

Tappahannock Farmers' Market

Tappahannock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Prince Street and, Cross St, Tappahannock, VA

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 17 - November 20, 20213rd Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Center of historic downtown Tappahannock around

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGK2b_0bGQsedc00

Josh Grigsby and County Line at Tappahannock Main Street 3rd Thursday's Art Walk

Tappahannock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 315 Duke St, Tappahannock, VA

Josh Grigsby and County Line at Tappahannock Main Street 3rd Thursdays Art Walk Hosted By Samskrita Bharati, USA Simi Valley Kendram. Event starts on Thursday, 19 August 2021 and happening at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSbyK_0bGQsedc00

Bible Study

Tappahannock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 5141 Dunbrooke Rd, Tappahannock, VA

Join us for an in-depth study every Wednesday night at 6:30pm.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xSGCu_0bGQsedc00

Revelation Wellness Class

Warsaw, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:15 PM

Address: 4324 Richmond Rd, Warsaw, VA

Hey Church Family! If you're looking for a fun, new way to move your body, we'd LOVE to have you join us on Tuesdays in the sanctuary from 5:15 - 6:00 PM for a Revelation Wellness class...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12V9J8_0bGQsedc00

Meet & Greet beim After Work Drink auf dem Festivalgelände

Oldhams, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Osterfeldstraße 6, 22529 Hamburg

Wir laden Sie herzlich zu Snacks und Drinks in der temporären ERCO Galerie ein.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw Digest

Warsaw, VA
25
Followers
192
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Warsaw Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburg#Standup Comedy#Art#Cross St#Va Josh Grigsby#Va Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Related
Winchester, INWinchester News Gazette

What's Happening

To add/change your event, send an email to: newsgazettereporter@gmail.com. NOTE: Some events may be canceled or rescheduled, we will update as we are notified. The Winchester Farmers’ Market is every Saturday starting May 29th, and will go until Sept. 25th. The hours are 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This year we have been awarded the title of “Indiana Grown” farmers’ market. This means that all of our vendors grow or produce what they sell and they live right here in Indiana. SNAP is accepted.
Utica, NYcnyhomepage.com

Taste of Lebanon Drive-Thru

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY)- Saint Louis Gonzaga Maronite Catholic Church is hosting their two day “Taste of Lebanon Drive-Thru” which starts tomorrow. Various Lebanese dishes will be offered. Customers can drive in the church’s lot, order from their car and the order will be delivered to their car. The proceeds from...
Canton, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Friday Fun In Canton

Celebrate Hall of Fame Week in the Canton Arts District! We visited Fromage du Monde and Boomdyada on 4th Street.
Columbiana County, OHWFMJ.com

Columbiana County Fair preview

The Columbiana County Fair is the next big event to be back on after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic. The fair is set to kick off this Monday with a grand opening ceremony and event organizers expect this year to be the biggest fair yet. The Kickin...
Iosco County, MIUp North Voice

Iosco Fair wraps up

HALE – The Iosco County Fair wrapped up a week of festivities at the Iosco County Fairground today. Exhibits were ongoing, including the 4-H animal and project barns, several of the live performances and the midway. Please consider supporting free, local news! UpNorthVoice.com is available for free because of our...
Frankfort, INFrankfort Times

Hot Dog Festival

The 26th Hot Dog Festival drew crowds back to downtown Frankfort over the weekend after an absence in 2020 and closed with a fireworks display late Saturday night. Mayor Judy Sheets was among the many who enjoyed the many events, activities and vendors.
Bowling Green, OHsent-trib.com

BG porch concerts return

Grant Flick, with Hannah O’Brien, will do an outdoor concert on the porch in Bowling Green. The performance will be done at the home of Mary Dennis at 161 Eberly Ave. on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music from the lawns and driveways surrounding the porch.
Alton, ILTelegraph

Get out: Here's what's happening

Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street, Alton. Fresh produce, crafts, baked goods, plants & flowers, locally-raised hormone-free meat, handmade soaps, jewelry, artwork, pottery, art demonstrations and more. Admission is free. Land of Goshen Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Downtown Edwardsville, North 2nd Street, Edwardsville. Every Saturday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy