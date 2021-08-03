Events on the Jena calendar

(JENA, LA) Live events are lining up on the Jena calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jena area:

Old Man Band LIVE MUSIC Pineville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come out and enjoy the great sound of the Old Man Band and have a wonder dinner at Quebedeaux’s Cajun Cafe Friday August 13, 6-9pm

Awakening to Revival International Coronation Ceremony Pineville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Daniel and Rachel Emerson, Leaders of Awakening to Revival Int., Coronation Ceremony with Guest Speakers Madeline James and David Remedios. About this Event Daniel and Rachel Emerson invite you to...

Rope and Confined Space Technician (1st Half) Ball, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5501 Pinebrook Trce, Ball, LA

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office will conduct a combined Rope and Confined Space Rescue Technician course at any location designated by a requesting agency. The course will be conducted...

Karaoke Night At Watermark Saloon Columbia! Columbia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Hot Rod Thompson's Pre-Birthday Celebration couldn't be any better than this! Karaoke at the oldest bar on the Ouachita River with a bunch of friends! That's right! Come out and help us celebrate...

Gather with Godwin Columbia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Come join us for a night of worship with special guest-speaker Duck Dynasty star and tv personality, Duck Commander’s John Godwin! After the event we will be having dinner prepared by the finest...