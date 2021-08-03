Cancel
Hallettsville, TX

Live events coming up in Hallettsville

Hallettsville Journal
Hallettsville Journal
 3 days ago

(HALLETTSVILLE, TX) Hallettsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hallettsville:

Neal Tolbert @ The Spoetzl Brewery

Shiner, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 603 E Brewery St, Shiner, TX

Neal Tolbert @ The Spoetzl Brewery is on Facebook. To connect with Neal Tolbert @ The Spoetzl Brewery, join Facebook today.

Shiner Beer Run

Shiner, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 603 E Brewery St, Shiner, TX

Please join us for the annual running of The Shiner Beer Run! You can challenge yourself on the gently rolling hills around Shiner, Texas with the NEW Full Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, 10k or 5k. We...

Lavaca County 4-H Awards Banquet-RSVP by July 21

Hallettsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 109 E Park St, Hallettsville, TX

The Lavaca County 4-H Awards Banquet will be held on Friday, August 6th at Hallettsville Youth Center. More details will be posted as we get closer to the date.\n

Happy Tails to You Under the Oaks!

Hallettsville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 8289 U.S. 77, #N, Hallettsville, TX 77964

Happy Tails to You Under the Oaks! Benefitting the Gardenia E. Janssen Animal Shelter, Serving Fayette County

Shiner GASP

Shiner, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 603 E Brewery St, Shiner, TX

The Shiner GASP is on Saturday October 16, 2021. It includes the following events: 100 Mile Ride, 50 Mile Ride, and 25 Mile Ride.

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville Journal

Hallettsville, TX
With Hallettsville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

