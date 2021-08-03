Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake City, MN

Lake City events coming up

Posted by 
Lake City Bulletin
Lake City Bulletin
 3 days ago

(LAKE CITY, MN) Lake City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WN9Qf_0bGQsa6i00

Bernie King & The Guilty Pleasures and The Ditchlilies

Stockholm, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: W12351 Long Ln, Stockholm, WI

Tuesdays Concert Series $10 Suggested Donation Live Music from 6 to 9 Bernie King and the Guilty Pleasures might be tough to bracket but they sure are easy to enjoy. A little bit blues, a little...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3w1F_0bGQsa6i00

Class of 1990 31 year reunion

Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 104 N Washington St, Lake City, MN

It is time for our Class Reunion. We were not able to have our 30th Class Reunion last year, so it is time! This will be a casual night with classmates and friends to get together and enjoy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tX6fG_0bGQsa6i00

Fish Fry Friday Night featuring Smelt Dinners

Pepin, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 3rd Street, WI-35, Pepin, WI

Every Friday Night we serve our famous Fish Fry with delicious breaded and deep fried haddock served with french fry potato and homemade coleslaw. Accompanied with our homemade tarter sauce and a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oerGv_0bGQsa6i00

Minnesota Women's State Open Championship

Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 9203, 1900 Clubhouse Dr, Lake City, MN

36-hole stroke play championship open to professionals and amateurs.Amateur players must have a USGA handicap index of ten (10.0) or less and must currently reside and have resided within the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TH6qY_0bGQsa6i00

Beach Worship

Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 2500 U.S. Hwy 61, Lake City, MN

United is having a beach worship on August 8th, 10:45am at Hok-Si-La. Worship at the chapel will start at 10:45am Then hang out with your family at the beach. We will have a few snack and games...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lake City Bulletin

Lake City Bulletin

Lake City, MN
36
Followers
198
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake City Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Lake City, MN
Government
City
Lake City, MN
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#French#Clubhouse Dr#U S Hwy 61
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy