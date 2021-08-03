Lake City events coming up

(LAKE CITY, MN) Lake City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake City:

Bernie King & The Guilty Pleasures and The Ditchlilies Stockholm, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: W12351 Long Ln, Stockholm, WI

Tuesdays Concert Series $10 Suggested Donation Live Music from 6 to 9 Bernie King and the Guilty Pleasures might be tough to bracket but they sure are easy to enjoy. A little bit blues, a little...

Class of 1990 31 year reunion Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 104 N Washington St, Lake City, MN

It is time for our Class Reunion. We were not able to have our 30th Class Reunion last year, so it is time! This will be a casual night with classmates and friends to get together and enjoy...

Fish Fry Friday Night featuring Smelt Dinners Pepin, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 3rd Street, WI-35, Pepin, WI

Every Friday Night we serve our famous Fish Fry with delicious breaded and deep fried haddock served with french fry potato and homemade coleslaw. Accompanied with our homemade tarter sauce and a...

Minnesota Women's State Open Championship Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 9203, 1900 Clubhouse Dr, Lake City, MN

36-hole stroke play championship open to professionals and amateurs.Amateur players must have a USGA handicap index of ten (10.0) or less and must currently reside and have resided within the...

Beach Worship Lake City, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 2500 U.S. Hwy 61, Lake City, MN

United is having a beach worship on August 8th, 10:45am at Hok-Si-La. Worship at the chapel will start at 10:45am Then hang out with your family at the beach. We will have a few snack and games...