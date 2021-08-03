Coming soon: Buffalo events

(BUFFALO, WY) Live events are lining up on the Buffalo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buffalo:

Klondike Stroll Buffalo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Address: 101 Klondike Dr, Buffalo, WY

10K walk on a trail that is only open once per year, tied in with Wyoming's oldest 10K run. The walk kicks off at 6:30 am SHARP. Register to walk for $3 at the Family Y at 6:15 am. Questions? Call...

Sarah sample & Edie Carey Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 419 Delphi St, Sheridan, WY 82801

Share an evening of song and storytelling with two acclaimed singer-songwriters, Sarah Sample & Edie Carey.

Bighorn Wellness/Yoga Retreat Buffalo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Red Grade Rd, Buffalo, WY

Seek solitude. Seek adventure. Seek a healthy mind & body in Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains. Join Peak Physique and Kula Yoga at Spear-O-Wigwam for the ultimate mountain getaway. Located on the...

Camp Story Worship Story, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11 Presbyterian Rd, Story, WY

Join First Presbyterian Church will be traveling to Camp Story for worship. div

2021 Wyoming Brewers Summit Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 612 North Main Street, Sheridan, WY 82801

Wyoming's inaugural premier technical summit for the craft brewing industry featuring breweries and industry experts from the region!