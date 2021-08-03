Cancel
Buffalo, WY

Coming soon: Buffalo events

Buffalo Voice
 3 days ago

(BUFFALO, WY) Live events are lining up on the Buffalo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buffalo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVYLf_0bGQsZAr00

Klondike Stroll

Buffalo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:15 AM

Address: 101 Klondike Dr, Buffalo, WY

10K walk on a trail that is only open once per year, tied in with Wyoming's oldest 10K run. The walk kicks off at 6:30 am SHARP. Register to walk for $3 at the Family Y at 6:15 am. Questions? Call...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31LWi4_0bGQsZAr00

Sarah sample & Edie Carey

Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 419 Delphi St, Sheridan, WY 82801

Share an evening of song and storytelling with two acclaimed singer-songwriters, Sarah Sample & Edie Carey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGNH4_0bGQsZAr00

Bighorn Wellness/Yoga Retreat

Buffalo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Red Grade Rd, Buffalo, WY

Seek solitude. Seek adventure. Seek a healthy mind & body in Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains. Join Peak Physique and Kula Yoga at Spear-O-Wigwam for the ultimate mountain getaway. Located on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIbjy_0bGQsZAr00

Camp Story Worship

Story, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 11 Presbyterian Rd, Story, WY

Join First Presbyterian Church will be traveling to Camp Story for worship. div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hDJq_0bGQsZAr00

2021 Wyoming Brewers Summit

Sheridan, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 612 North Main Street, Sheridan, WY 82801

Wyoming's inaugural premier technical summit for the craft brewing industry featuring breweries and industry experts from the region!

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo Voice

Buffalo, WY
ABOUT

With Buffalo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

