Beaver Dam calendar: Coming events

These events are coming up in the Beaver Dam area:

George Thorogood and The Destroyers at the DAM Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Beaver Dam, KY

Since 1976, they’ve sold over 15 million albums, built a classic catalog of hits, and played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows. They broke records with their 50 Dates/50 States Tour, delivered...

BeTWEEN the Lines Tween Book Club Hartford, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Tweens (ages 9 - 12 / grades 4th - 6th) are invited to the library for games, activities, books, and more all about gaming, podcasting, and all things digital.

Run The Ridge 5K/25K Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The Run The Ridge 5K & 25K Trail Run is a culturally and historically significant event as runners will be traveling some of the same dirt roads and beautiful overlooks the Father of Bluegrass...

Trivia Night Hartford, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Come by yourself or with your friends and team up for an epic battle! Ages 14 and up.

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: Hauptstr. 96, 42349 Wuppertal

Hl. Messe zur Marktzeit am Mittwoch, 04. August in Hl. Ewalde, Wuppertal