Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 3 days ago

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Beaver Dam has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beaver Dam area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZYC8_0bGQsXPP00

George Thorogood and The Destroyers at the DAM

Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Beaver Dam, KY

Since 1976, they’ve sold over 15 million albums, built a classic catalog of hits, and played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows. They broke records with their 50 Dates/50 States Tour, delivered...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Dv58_0bGQsXPP00

BeTWEEN the Lines Tween Book Club

Hartford, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Tweens (ages 9 - 12 / grades 4th - 6th) are invited to the library for games, activities, books, and more all about gaming, podcasting, and all things digital.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gD1zS_0bGQsXPP00

Run The Ridge 5K/25K

Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

The Run The Ridge 5K & 25K Trail Run is a culturally and historically significant event as runners will be traveling some of the same dirt roads and beautiful overlooks the Father of Bluegrass...

Learn More

Trivia Night

Hartford, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Come by yourself or with your friends and team up for an epic battle! Ages 14 and up.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCNXC_0bGQsXPP00

Hl. Messe zur Marktzeit am Mittwoch, 04. August in Hl. Ewalde, Wuppertal

Horse Branch, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: Hauptstr. 96, 42349 Wuppertal

Hl. Messe zur Marktzeit am Mittwoch, 04. August in Hl. Ewalde, Wuppertal

Learn More

Comments / 0

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam, KY
69
Followers
190
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Dam, KY
Beaver Dam, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dates 50 States Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Brookfield, MOLinn County Leader

Community Calendar

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885. Coed Softball at Brookfield’s...
Findlay, ILNews Progress

Findlay Walleye Festival 2021

The Findlay Walleye Festival was held on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. Friday evening’s activities included several band and inflatables for the kids. On Saturday morning, festivities kicked off with a parade and local law enforcement were this year’s grand marshalls. The rest of the day included the 3 on 3 tournament, car show on Main Street, kids inflatables and garden tractor pulls. There was also music on the Main Stage and in the Beer Tent.
Milford, MIwhmi.com

Milford Memories Summer Festival Returns Next Weekend

A popular summer festival is returning to the Milford community. After a pandemic hiatus, Milford Memories is returning next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 13th - 15th. Some highlights include Art in the Village, a 5K run, basketball and volleyball tournaments, a corn hole tournament, a blind canoe race, kids' activities, and a variety of restaurants and food vendors.
Rockford, ILRockford Register-Star

In Brief: Rockford

ROCKFORD — Taking Back Our City Rockford will host a meeting on ending violence from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Rockford Police Department, 1045 W. State St. Gun violence, domestic violence and gang violence will be discussed. Rosecrance will also give a 30-minute presentation on its mental health programs and substance abuse programs and pass out pamphlets.
Lodi, CAvisitlodi.com

Lodi Events

No matter what time of year you visit, Lodi California offers visitors an abundance of entertainment options with our numerous festivals and events. Visitors can appreciate nature at the Sandhill Crane Festival or experience the arts at the First Friday Art Hop. Visitors will not want to miss Lodi wine events including Zinfest, Lodi Wine & Chocolate Weekend, and the School Street Wine Strolls. During the holidays join us for the Lodi Parade of Lights or the Festival of Trees.
Roscommon, MIUp North Voice

Roscommon Arts & Entertainment

ROSCOMMON – Owner of Little Cottage Ice Cream and Bear North Creamery, Brian Trupp, sponsored live music by “Ready to Play” at the Markey Township... PRUDENVILLE – The Houghton Lake Area Chamber of Commerce recently sponsored its annual Blues Festival behind the Houghton Lake Historical Playhouse. Pictured helping at... Arts...
Politicshometownfocus.us

Fairs and festivals abound in August

AUGUST 4 – 8 136th Annual St. Louis County Fair Chisholm. • 4 – 9 p.m.: Casey Aro performs throughout the day–various times and locations. • 11:30 a.m.: Project clinics for kids–Wilpen 4-H will help your child complete a. special project. Materials provided while. supplies last. Held at the Children’s...
Grass Valley, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Grass Valley Summer Events

Summer is in full swing in Grass Valley, and unlike last year, community events are up and running. There are a number of fun things to do in the downtown area as the calendar page turns from July to August. Thursday Night Market. The Grass Valley Thursday Night Market is...
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR – 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Come out for the 6 best days of summer featuring livestock shows, rides, games, food, NYTPA tractor pulls (admission $10), open Karaoke, Western and English horse shows, the Baby/Toddler contest, much more. Otsego County Fairgrounds, 469 Mill St., Morris. 607-263-5289 or visit www.otsegocountyfair.org.
Fremont, IAKBOE Radio

FREMONT DAYS STARTS FRIDAY

Fremont will be a busy place this weekend with the annual Fremont Days. Deb Beach, one of the event’s organizers, says this year’s theme is “Music! Music! Music!”. “We have Adam Whitehead coming for the parade. We have Brittany Bedford, we have Southern Comfort and then we have The Boys.”
Statesboro, GAStatesboro Herald

Calendar0803 2021

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street. ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street. ä FALL SPORTS’ Registration...
Villa Park, ILinvillapark.com

FREE August Summer Concerts

Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and appetite to the FREE August Summer Concert Series. Thursdays, August 5, 12, 19, & 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park (318 E. Kenilworth). The VFW Post 2801 concession stand opens at 6 p.m.: food, pop, and beer will be available for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy