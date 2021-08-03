Spencer calendar: Events coming up

(SPENCER, WV) Live events are coming to Spencer.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Spencer area:

City Harvest Legacy Youth Camp Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

Simply Blessed Wooden Sign Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 119 W Main St, Ripley, WV

Hi, my name is Cheryl and I teach women how to paint. Beginners are always welcome! No experience needed because I will give you step by step instructions, from beginning to end, how to paint your...

1933 Shootout along Route 21 Kenna, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10494 Charleston Rd, Kenna, WV

What began with a prisoner transport from Charleston to Moundsville ended with a deputy and convict shot to death and a third hanged in prison. The Jackson County Historical Society will host a...

Wirt Co. WV Fair Drag Race Elizabeth, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1984 Co Rte 4/4, Elizabeth, WV

Wirt Co. WV Fair Drag Race Friday August 5th Sign up opens @ 5pm Drivers meeting @ 6pm . 1984 Co Rte 4/4, Elizabeth, WV 26143 . $10 per class / $5 for PowerWheels Points Race for Members 100...

Wirt County Fair Elizabeth, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1984 Co Rte 4/4, Elizabeth, WV

9:00 a.m. Gate Opens 10:00am - Noon Enter Flower Exhibits 1:00 p.m. Judging of the Flower Show 3:00 p.m. Youth Contest 4:00 p.m. Carnival Opens 4:30- 5:30 pm