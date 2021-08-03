Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spencer, WV

Spencer calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Spencer News Beat
Spencer News Beat
 3 days ago

(SPENCER, WV) Live events are coming to Spencer.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Spencer area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1665jo_0bGQsWWg00

City Harvest Legacy Youth Camp

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 82 FFA Dr, Ripley, WV

City Harvest Legacy Youth Camp is on Facebook. To connect with City Harvest Legacy Youth Camp, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apfZI_0bGQsWWg00

Simply Blessed Wooden Sign

Ripley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 119 W Main St, Ripley, WV

Hi, my name is Cheryl and I teach women how to paint. Beginners are always welcome! No experience needed because I will give you step by step instructions, from beginning to end, how to paint your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shQIN_0bGQsWWg00

1933 Shootout along Route 21

Kenna, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10494 Charleston Rd, Kenna, WV

What began with a prisoner transport from Charleston to Moundsville ended with a deputy and convict shot to death and a third hanged in prison. The Jackson County Historical Society will host a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXlcG_0bGQsWWg00

Wirt Co. WV Fair Drag Race

Elizabeth, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1984 Co Rte 4/4, Elizabeth, WV

Wirt Co. WV Fair Drag Race Friday August 5th Sign up opens @ 5pm Drivers meeting @ 6pm . 1984 Co Rte 4/4, Elizabeth, WV 26143 . $10 per class / $5 for PowerWheels Points Race for Members 100...

Learn More

Wirt County Fair

Elizabeth, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1984 Co Rte 4/4, Elizabeth, WV

9:00 a.m. Gate Opens 10:00am - Noon Enter Flower Exhibits 1:00 p.m. Judging of the Flower Show 3:00 p.m. Youth Contest 4:00 p.m. Carnival Opens 4:30- 5:30 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Spencer News Beat

Spencer News Beat

Spencer, WV
33
Followers
177
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spencer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spencer, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Kenna, WV
City
Ripley, WV
City
Elizabeth, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Elizabeth Wv Wirt Co#Wv Fair Drag Race#Elizabeth Wv 26143
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy