West Jefferson calendar: Coming events

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) Live events are coming to West Jefferson.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Jefferson:

The Grounded Works Makers Market Hosted by The Riverside Restaurant and Provisions Todd, NC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Grounded Works Makers Market hosted by The Riverside Restaurant is and all day event that will be held on August 14th 2021. This event will include good food, live music, and talented vendors...

Fridays in the Park at Ashe Park West Jefferson, NC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 303 School Ave, West Jefferson, NC

Arts Council programming returns with Fridays in the Park Concert Series at Ashe Park. Every third Friday, May-August, the outdoor concerts will feature well-known local and regional musicians...

SUMMER WORK WEEKEND & EAGLE DANCE PREPARATION — Spirit Canoe Lodge Warrensville, NC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Summer Work Weekend, Eagle Dance Prep, and Birthday Party. Details will be announced later

Blue Ridge Brutal West Jefferson, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 962 Mt Jefferson Rd, West Jefferson, NC

The Blue Ridge Brutal is not for the faint hearted. All of the Rides – 102, 72 or 56 miles, take you onto the Blue Ridge Parkway and over many hills. As such, all these Rides can be considered...

Rug Hooking the Proddy Techinique Workshop West Jefferson, NC

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson, NC

Instructor Cheryl Roberts will teach students to create a rug hooked piece using the beautiful and sculptural proddy technique. This workshop is for all levels, beginners welcome!