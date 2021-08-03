Cancel
West Jefferson, NC

West Jefferson calendar: Coming events

West Jefferson News Watch
 3 days ago

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) Live events are coming to West Jefferson.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Jefferson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vqHCp_0bGQsVdx00

The Grounded Works Makers Market Hosted by The Riverside Restaurant and Provisions

Todd, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Grounded Works Makers Market hosted by The Riverside Restaurant is and all day event that will be held on August 14th 2021. This event will include good food, live music, and talented vendors...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDOHq_0bGQsVdx00

Fridays in the Park at Ashe Park

West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 303 School Ave, West Jefferson, NC

Arts Council programming returns with Fridays in the Park Concert Series at Ashe Park. Every third Friday, May-August, the outdoor concerts will feature well-known local and regional musicians...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xq9Tc_0bGQsVdx00

SUMMER WORK WEEKEND & EAGLE DANCE PREPARATION — Spirit Canoe Lodge

Warrensville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Summer Work Weekend, Eagle Dance Prep, and Birthday Party. Details will be announced later

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33U0qH_0bGQsVdx00

Blue Ridge Brutal

West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 962 Mt Jefferson Rd, West Jefferson, NC

The Blue Ridge Brutal is not for the faint hearted. All of the Rides – 102, 72 or 56 miles, take you onto the Blue Ridge Parkway and over many hills. As such, all these Rides can be considered...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1ibK_0bGQsVdx00

Rug Hooking the Proddy Techinique Workshop

West Jefferson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 10 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson, NC

Instructor Cheryl Roberts will teach students to create a rug hooked piece using the beautiful and sculptural proddy technique. This workshop is for all levels, beginners welcome!

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson, NC
With West Jefferson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

