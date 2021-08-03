Cancel
Ely, NV

What’s up Ely: Local events calendar

Ely News Beat
Ely News Beat
 3 days ago

(ELY, NV) Ely has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ely:

Great Basin Star Train

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV

For those of you who aren’t fortunate enough to live up here in the Rural Inter-Mountain West, you are missing our breathtakingly beautiful night sky. For those of you who live in these parts, you...

Beat the Heat Golf Tournament ( Ely, Nevada

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 151 N Golf Course Rd, Ely, NV

Whether you are new to the game of golf or have been playing for years, come take a clinic from Vegas' LPGA Teaching Professionals, Kerri Clark and Sarah McGuire, at the Wildhorse Golf Course or...

Bristlecone Arts in the Park

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Every year, on the first weekend of August, Ely's Bristlecone Arts in the Park attracts hundreds of participants and large crowds from across the state.

Summer Reading Party

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 145 W 15th St, Ely, NV

Bring the whole family. Summer reading participants will receive a voucher for a free snack pack while they enjoy the movie "Wild America". Summer Reading prizes for Top Reader and the Attendance...

White Pine County Fair

Ely, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: HC 33 33100, Great Basin Hwy, Ely, NV

Schedule of Events4-H Shooting Sports ContestPistols, Archery, .22, Air Rifle, Muzzle Loader, Trap Shoot; Trap Range.

ABOUT

With Ely News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

