What’s up Ely: Local events calendar

(ELY, NV) Ely has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ely:

Great Basin Star Train Ely, NV

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1100 Ave A, Ely, NV

For those of you who aren’t fortunate enough to live up here in the Rural Inter-Mountain West, you are missing our breathtakingly beautiful night sky. For those of you who live in these parts, you...

Beat the Heat Golf Tournament ( Ely, Nevada Ely, NV

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 151 N Golf Course Rd, Ely, NV

Whether you are new to the game of golf or have been playing for years, come take a clinic from Vegas' LPGA Teaching Professionals, Kerri Clark and Sarah McGuire, at the Wildhorse Golf Course or...

Bristlecone Arts in the Park Ely, NV

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Every year, on the first weekend of August, Ely's Bristlecone Arts in the Park attracts hundreds of participants and large crowds from across the state.

Summer Reading Party Ely, NV

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 145 W 15th St, Ely, NV

Bring the whole family. Summer reading participants will receive a voucher for a free snack pack while they enjoy the movie "Wild America". Summer Reading prizes for Top Reader and the Attendance...

White Pine County Fair Ely, NV

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: HC 33 33100, Great Basin Hwy, Ely, NV

Schedule of Events4-H Shooting Sports ContestPistols, Archery, .22, Air Rifle, Muzzle Loader, Trap Shoot; Trap Range.