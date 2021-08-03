Live events Madisonville — what’s coming up

(MADISONVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Madisonville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Madisonville:

August Monthly Meeting North Zulch, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Monthly Auxiliary Meeting Agenda to follow in discussion section of the event Hope to see you there!

Soft Romance at the Weinberg Bryan, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 7786 Kurten Cemetery Road, Bryan, TX 77808

Soft Romance at the Weinberg at Wixon Valley September 20, 2021

Live Trivia Hilltop Lakes, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Hilltop Lodge Dr, Hilltop Lakes, TX

Think you're the bees knees when it comes to useless information? Come join us for live trivia and prove your prowess!! Teams of 2-4 compete for fame and prizes!!

James Zimmerman on the Patio September 19 Richards, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1773 Farm to Market 1791, Richards, TX 77873

Come to enjoy wine and nature accompanied by the vocal stylings of James Zimmerman, a WSCW regular and favorite.

Rediscovering Biblical Womanhood Bryan, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 7320 Steep Hollow Road, Bryan, TX 77808

A one day workshop on Biblical Womanhood for women of all ages. Taught by Selah Helms and Rhonda Joyner.