Events on the New River calendar

(NEW RIVER, AZ) Live events are lining up on the New River calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New River:

Arizona CCW Permit Class $49.99 North Phoenix AZ Phoenix, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 4044 W Black Canyon Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85086

The CCW Permit Class includes everything except state fees and postage no hidden costs, including free fingerprints no extra $15 hidden fee

ANTHEM SPRINT TRIATHLON Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 41130 N Freedom Way, Anthem, AZ

Lifetime Windows & Siding This reverse order sprint triathlon will kick-off your fall season with a bang! The Anthem Sprint Triathlon, hosted in conjunction with North Valley Multisport, is held...

Go Green Anthem Anthem, Phoenix, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 41703 N Gavilan Peak Pkwy, Anthem, AZ

Electronics recycling event hosted by Anthem Community Council for Anthem residents. Find us at: Community Park lower parking lot 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway For more information check out...

Smile Rock - JCAZ Open Run New River, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

This is an open run hosted by Jeep Club Arizona. All are welcome. Jeeps only! Trail Rating: Medium difficulty. It's a rocky wash that criss crosses a forest road. **It is common for the group to...

Open House: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at 46107 N 38th Ln New River, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 6266948 in New River starts on Sun, Aug 8, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT.