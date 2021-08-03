Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincolnton, GA

What’s up Lincolnton: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lincolnton Bulletin
Lincolnton Bulletin
 3 days ago

(LINCOLNTON, GA) Lincolnton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lincolnton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNbGr_0bGQsPLb00

YOU'RE INVITED TO THE HILL FAMILY FISH FRY,

Tignall, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 271 South Hulin Avenue, Tignall, GA 30668

PLEASE RSVP BY TEXT MESSAGE BY SEPTEMBER 6TH WITH NUMBER OF GUESTS, LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING YOU !!! (609)271-9231

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAt10_0bGQsPLb00

Back to School: Lake Day

Lincolnton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us August 14th from 10am-2pm at the Cherokee Recreation Area for a day of fun, food, and fellowship. Bring sides, drinks, or desserts.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieXUg_0bGQsPLb00

9/11 Southern Soul Concert

Mc Cormick, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 801 State Road S-33-104, McCormick, SC 29835

Live Performances | Food | Drinks | Starring Tucka "The King of Swing" | 801 Carolina Street, McCormick, SC 29835

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9lzx_0bGQsPLb00

Into the Woods Charity Festival

Clarks Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 322 Mill Creek Drive, Clarks Hill, SC 29821

Join us for the first annual Into The Woods Charity Festival.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2Cw4_0bGQsPLb00

National Night Out

Appling, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3725 Mistletoe Rd, Appling, GA

Explore various events and activities to do on National Night Out in Homeland, California. Community-police awareness-raising event in the United States.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lincolnton Bulletin

Lincolnton Bulletin

Lincolnton, GA
24
Followers
167
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lincolnton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincolnton, GA
State
California State
City
Appling, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Mccormick Sc 29835 Live#Ga Explore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Daily Reflector

Out and About Calendar

Grace by Faith Pantry, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 S. NC Hwy. 11, Rose Hill. Uncooked food and other items are available for distribution. Call Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries at 910-285-6000 for referral. Takes place on the first and third Friday of the month. Saturday, Aug. 7. A Back-2-School...
Akron, OHthedevilstrip.com

Local events

After more than a year-long hiatus, The Devil Strip’s comprehensive monthly argument that there’s plenty of fun to be had in Akron returns!. Reservoir Park in Goodyear Heights // 5 – 7 pm // 399 Brittain Road // Visit Reservoir Park every Thursday evening in August and September for local produce, crafts, baked goods, candles, food trucks, musicians and more. This event is free and open to the public.
Kansas City, MOnortheastnews.net

Community Calendar

August 5: The Kansas City Public Library is partnering with KC CARE Health Center to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning August 5, anyone in need of a COVID-19 vaccine can receive one from KC CARE Health Center at the North-East Branch (6000 Wilson Ave.) on Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m. No registration is required.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. EXTENSIONS | GOLD COAST STYLE; 2. Sausage Fest Comedy: Secret Ladies Comedy Show Live; 3. Zeppelin Live - The International touring LED ZEPPELIN tribute band!; 4. Open Air Artisan Faire | Makers Market- Broadway Plaza; 5. House of Floyd - Tribute to Pink Floyd;
Politicseasttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Chamber Events

Upcoming City, County, and Chamber Events Present a Fall Full of Fun!. Mount Pleasant, TX, July 28, 2021…Need another good reason to get your coronavirus vaccine if you have not done so yet? How about a full calendar of fun events taking place in Mount Pleasant and Titus County this Fall. Now more than ever, it’s so important to protect yourself, your family, and our community so that everyone can enjoy good health and the upcoming local activities that include:
Festivaltelegraphherald.com

Weekend Buzz: 5 local events to check out

Today through Sunday, Founders Park, Elkader, Iowa. Carnival, parade, farmers market, food vendors, beer tent, live music, fireworks and free sweet corn. Admission is charged for some events. $10 for unlimited rides carnival wrist band; $1 for individual ride tickets. More information: www.elkadersweetcorndays.net. Great Jones County Fair. Today through Sunday,...
Milledgeville, GAUnion-Recorder

First Friday this week

The first First Friday of 2021 is this week from 6 to 8 p.m. Downtown will be hopping with two great bands playing and there will be no shortage of fun for the kiddos with games and hands-on activities provided by several community groups. Allied Arts is presenting local favorites,...
Orange, TXOrange Leader

Community Briefs 7.31.21

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office is having a Home & Body Essentials DIY Class. Come and ENJOY a fun day learning to make Home and Body products such as soap, sugar scrub and more. The class will be on Saturday, August 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is $25 per person. It will be held at the Extension Office at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center on FM 1442. Class is limited to 15 participants so call to reserve your spot at 409-882-7010.
Beaufort County, SCblufftontoday.com

Sun City events

Events open to Sun City residents only; subject to change and updates will be posted to www.SunCityHiltonHead.org. By appointment only; please call 255-6880 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Riverbend, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Soundwaves Wednesday. Hidden Cypress and Lakehouse outdoor pools, 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Beaufort County Bookmobile. Riverbend...
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Hathorne to Host Live Music, and Kisser Extends Its Run at Patterson House

West Nashville’s Hathorne continues to reinvent itself as a dining and entertainment destination. Already known for excellent food and drink, Hathorne has also hosted many fun pop-up dining opportunities for local food entrepreneurs. And now, they’re getting into the music business — at least for one night. On Monday, Aug....
Entertainmentmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sun Events announces upcoming concert season

LAKE PLACID — After the past 18 months of limited live entertainment, Sun Events is excited to announce a full season of upcoming top-tier tribute concerts and nationally recognized entertainment coming to Lake Placid. The concert promotions company held a handful of COVID-friendly concerts at the beginning of 2021 with socially distanced seating, temperature checks and limited capacity.
Cedar Rapids, IAhooplanow.com

Brucemore Self-Guided Mansion Tours

Explore more than a century of Cedar Rapids history through the lives of the three families who called Brucemore home. Enjoy a self-guided tour of the first, second and third floors at your own pace. After your tour, visit the grounds at no additional cost. Timed entry begins every 30...
Fayetteville, NCUp and Coming Weekly

Skate Park is one of many outdoor areas available to families

If you've lived in the Fayetteville area any length of time, you probably recall the days before Festival Park. Festivals lined Hay and Green Streets, baseball was played by a number of different teams and leagues at J.P. Riddle Stadium, and the kids played on the "big whale" as we came together in front of the band shell for events of all kind in Rowan Park.
Vincennes, INwamwamfm.com

Watermelon Festival returns Friday

Another local event is returning, after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Watermelon Festival returns this Friday, August 6th, in Vincennes and starts at 5:00 pm. First City Music will hit the stage at 6:00 pm and Vincennes Brewing Company will be hosting an outdoor beer...
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Clubs & organizations

The Frederick County Rotary Club recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. The club was chartered in March 1991 as the Rotary Club of Stephens City, with 22 members. Lewis Costello Sr., Jim Stutzman Sr. and Art Fulton spearheaded the club’s creation, which grew over the years to 50 members at one point. In 2010, the club changed its name to the Rotary Club of Frederick County. The club actively assists local nonprofit groups, including cutting and delivering more than 900 loads of firewood for CCAP for people in need.
crowrivermedia.com

Meeker County Fair returns

The Meeker County Fair is back this week. After a pandemic-forced cancellation in 2020, the fair returns with a full slate of activities Thursday through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Litchfield. Hours for the fair are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m....
Chicago, ILbeverlyreview.net

BAPA Ridge Run to return for Labor Day Weekend

Following the COVID-required cancellation of the Ridge Run in May 2020 and the postponement of the 2021 race from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend, the Beverly Area Planning Association (BAPA) is thrilled to host the 43rd running of the races on Saturday, Sept. 4. Runners of paces and distances...
Tampa, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Riverwalk Festivals Coming Up

October 2, 10-6pm October 3, 10-4pm Tampa Riverwalk’s FALL MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL. We’ve got performances by local musicians, artists, food trucks, food booths, hand-makers & supported by community businesses, to bring that. Florida lifestyle culture, to YOU!. Your Tampa Markets – Riverwalk Open-Air Festivals. For More Information – Email...

Comments / 0

Community Policy