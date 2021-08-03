What’s up Lincolnton: Local events calendar

(LINCOLNTON, GA) Lincolnton is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Lincolnton area:

YOU'RE INVITED TO THE HILL FAMILY FISH FRY, Tignall, GA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 271 South Hulin Avenue, Tignall, GA 30668

PLEASE RSVP BY TEXT MESSAGE BY SEPTEMBER 6TH WITH NUMBER OF GUESTS, LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING YOU !!! (609)271-9231

Back to School: Lake Day Lincolnton, GA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us August 14th from 10am-2pm at the Cherokee Recreation Area for a day of fun, food, and fellowship. Bring sides, drinks, or desserts.

9/11 Southern Soul Concert Mc Cormick, SC

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 801 State Road S-33-104, McCormick, SC 29835

Live Performances | Food | Drinks | Starring Tucka "The King of Swing" | 801 Carolina Street, McCormick, SC 29835

Into the Woods Charity Festival Clarks Hill, SC

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 322 Mill Creek Drive, Clarks Hill, SC 29821

Join us for the first annual Into The Woods Charity Festival.

National Night Out Appling, GA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3725 Mistletoe Rd, Appling, GA

Community-police awareness-raising event in the United States.