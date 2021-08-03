Live events on the horizon in Clinton

(CLINTON, AR) Clinton is ready for live events.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clinton:

Hawaiian Luau At The Bay Shirley, AR

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4350 Ar 330 Hwy S, Shirley, AR

Join us on August 7 at 4:00 PM as we bring Hawaii to Fairfield Bay! Enjoy our Hawaiian luau with can’t-miss contests, including limbo, hula hoop, best costume, and best decorated boat! All ages...

Rumble On the River 2021 Shirley, AR

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 241 Ar 330 Hwy S, Shirley, AR

Come join us for the 2021 Rumble On the River bike rally in scenic Shirley, AR. Camp out with us…

Ozark Health Foundation Cornhole Tournament Clinton, AR

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ozark Health Foundation Cornhole Tournament will be located at the Clinton City Park. $1000 guaranteed 1st place prize money for the doubles team winner. No blind draws. $25 per person-per event...

Fun, Fashion and Food Fairfield Bay, AR

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 365 Dave Creek Pkwy, Fairfield Bay, AR

Come enjoy an abundance of fun at our annual Fun, Fashion, and Food event. There will be Fashion for men, women, all ages. Come enjoy a Taste of the Bay from local restaurants. We will have...

Cleburne County Republican Women with Todd Starnes: Remembering 9/11/2001 Quitman, AR

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2075 Goff Road, Quitman, AR 72131

Cleburne County Republican Women host a very special Reagan Day Dinner event observing the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001.