What’s up Alpine: Local events calendar

(ALPINE, TX) Alpine is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Alpine area:

Sunset Soundtracks: Marijuana Sweet Tooth Marfa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 802 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX

Sunset Soundtracks: a regular music series under the big sky. August 28: Marijuana Sweet Tooth Low, Slow, & Hazy Doors open at 7 PM. Music starts at 8 PM. From Austin, Marijuana Sweet Tooth’s new...

Big Bend OctaneFest 2021 Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 511 W Holland Ave, Alpine, TX

3nd Annual Big Bend OctaneFest is designed for Sport and Exotic vehicle enthusiasts to cruise Big Bend and the surrounding Area and enjoy the West Texas scenic roads. There will be a Show-n-Shine...

A Few Too Many at Old Gringo Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

Alpine's own power trio with classic rock, pop, boleros and more!

Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love 2021 Marfa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 802 South Highland Avenue, Marfa, TX 79843

Buy the ticket, take the ride to the 15th Annual Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love in Marfa, Texas, Wednesday, September 22 - Sunday 26.

Pickers Circle Alpine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 101 W Ave E, Alpine, TX

Come take your turn at the mic or just listen to great local musicians sing and play! Pickers Circle is every other Tuesday at Old Gringo! 6-10pm

