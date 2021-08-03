Cancel
Crescent City, FL

What’s up Crescent City: Local events calendar

Crescent City Today
Crescent City Today
 3 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Live events are coming to Crescent City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crescent City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22F3Q9_0bGQsMwe00

Pool Tournament Wednesdays

Welaka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 10 Boston St, Welaka, FL

Wednesdays are meant for playing pool! Come out and play in our weekly tournament!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8Vtd_0bGQsMwe00

Sunday with Allen Arena

Welaka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Guarantee to make you smile and sing along! Come out and listen to the sounds of Allen as the sun sets over the beautiful St. Johns! You may also like the following events from Andersen's Lodge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSgxt_0bGQsMwe00

KIDS EAT FREE

Crescent City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:59 PM

Address: 1171 Co Rd 309, Crescent City, FL

CHEF’S CHOICE Purchase any 18” Pizza get a Pitcher of Domestic draft free.

Sunset "Sip & Paint" on The St. John's River!

Welaka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 Boston St, Welaka, FL

1ST FRIDAYS- SUNSET SIP & PAINT at Andersen's Lodge - beginning August 6th! Paint & Sip while the sun sets over the beautiful St. Johns River! Join local artist Christina Marie of C-GypSea Art as...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHYm8_0bGQsMwe00

Jay Statham & The Tokie Show on Tour @ Long’s Log Cabin

Welaka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 699 3rd Ave, Welaka, FL

Jay Statham & The Tokie Show on Tour @ Long’s Log Cabin at Long's Log Cabin Bar, 699 3rd Avenue, Welaka, FL 32193, Welaka, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 am

ABOUT

With Crescent City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

