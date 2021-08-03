What’s up Crescent City: Local events calendar

(CRESCENT CITY, FL) Live events are coming to Crescent City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crescent City area:

Pool Tournament Wednesdays Welaka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 10 Boston St, Welaka, FL

Wednesdays are meant for playing pool! Come out and play in our weekly tournament!

Sunday with Allen Arena Welaka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Guarantee to make you smile and sing along! Come out and listen to the sounds of Allen as the sun sets over the beautiful St. Johns! You may also like the following events from Andersen's Lodge

KIDS EAT FREE Crescent City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:59 PM

Address: 1171 Co Rd 309, Crescent City, FL

CHEF’S CHOICE Purchase any 18” Pizza get a Pitcher of Domestic draft free.

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 Boston St, Welaka, FL

1ST FRIDAYS- SUNSET SIP & PAINT at Andersen's Lodge - beginning August 6th! Paint & Sip while the sun sets over the beautiful St. Johns River! Join local artist Christina Marie of C-GypSea Art as...

Jay Statham & The Tokie Show on Tour @ Long’s Log Cabin Welaka, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 699 3rd Ave, Welaka, FL

