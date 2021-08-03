Cancel
Pratt, KS

Pratt events coming soon

Pratt Voice
Pratt Voice
 3 days ago

(PRATT, KS) Live events are coming to Pratt.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pratt:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OySBV_0bGQsKBC00

Back to School Block Party

Medicine Lodge, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Back to School Block Party August 15th 6pm-8pm Teachers & Students (pre-k -12th) enrolled in USD 254 & Mrs. Melody’s Come enjoy Pizza sponsored by Larrison Mortuary provided by Pizza Hut, Free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2ENa_0bGQsKBC00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Haviland, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, 67059 Ludwigshafen am Rhein

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0sVt_0bGQsKBC00

Mental Health and Substance Use in South Central Kansas

Pratt, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 North Jackson Street, Pratt, KS 67124

Learn how mental health and substance use disorder affect people, the issues in south central KS - and how to help our hometown neighbors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLgZx_0bGQsKBC00

Barclay College Back-To-School Bash

Haviland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 600 N Main St, Haviland, KS

Barclay College presents a Back-to-School Bash with Buckets N Boards, a hilarious and high-energy show chock-full of amazing percussion, ridiculous songs, spectacular tap dancing, inventive...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0Pcl_0bGQsKBC00

Folksinger and Storyteller Adam Miller – Free Concert

St John, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 406 N Monroe St, St John, KS

Made in the USA • © 2003-2021 Folksinging.org • All Rights Reserved Adam Miller, P.O. Box 951, Drain, OR 97435 USA (650) 804-2049 Web Design by Design Formare Inc.

With Pratt Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

