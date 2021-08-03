Pratt events coming soon

(PRATT, KS) Live events are coming to Pratt.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pratt:

Back to School Block Party Medicine Lodge, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Back to School Block Party August 15th 6pm-8pm Teachers & Students (pre-k -12th) enrolled in USD 254 & Mrs. Melody’s Come enjoy Pizza sponsored by Larrison Mortuary provided by Pizza Hut, Free...

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Haviland, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, 67059 Ludwigshafen am Rhein

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Mental Health and Substance Use in South Central Kansas Pratt, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 North Jackson Street, Pratt, KS 67124

Learn how mental health and substance use disorder affect people, the issues in south central KS - and how to help our hometown neighbors.

Barclay College Back-To-School Bash Haviland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 600 N Main St, Haviland, KS

Barclay College presents a Back-to-School Bash with Buckets N Boards, a hilarious and high-energy show chock-full of amazing percussion, ridiculous songs, spectacular tap dancing, inventive...

Folksinger and Storyteller Adam Miller – Free Concert St John, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 406 N Monroe St, St John, KS

