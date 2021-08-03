Cancel
Montevideo, MN

Coming soon: Montevideo events

Posted by 
Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 3 days ago

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Live events are coming to Montevideo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montevideo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8O23_0bGQsJIT00

Aging Mastery Program – Granite Falls begins August 5

Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 155 7th Ave, Granite Falls, MN

Join the Adventure Once a Week! Build your own personal playbook for aging well. This fun, innovative, weekly-program empowers you to take key steps to improve your well-being, add stability to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkHOX_0bGQsJIT00

LARGE ANNUAL FALL INVENTORY REDUCTION AUCTION

Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Henslin Auctions, Inc. is having AMERICAN SURPLUS & MFG LIVE & ONLINE LARGE ANNUAL FALL INVENTORY REDUCTION AUCTION in Montevideo MN on Sep 25, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EBk8_0bGQsJIT00

Christmas with Santa interactive minis

Montevideo, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 213 North 1st Street, Montevideo, MN 56265

Studio 213 Photography is hosting an interactive mini session day with Santa and Mrs Claus. Our set will be interactive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GpGyf_0bGQsJIT00

Cornhole League at Watson Hunting Camp!

Watson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 13070 10th St NW, Watson, MN

$50 per team | Registration open for 10 teams call or text Tammy Mortenson at 320-226-5198 to sign up! Every Thursday starting at 6:30pm. Starts June 3rd through August 12th - We will not be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eI8V2_0bGQsJIT00

The Imbibe Sessions featuring Joyann Parker

Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

The Imbibe Sessions is an intimate arts and education series that showcases the history and development of American music from the 1920s through the present. Through partnerships with highly...

Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo, MN
With Montevideo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

