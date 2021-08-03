Coming soon: Montevideo events

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Live events are coming to Montevideo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montevideo:

Aging Mastery Program – Granite Falls begins August 5 Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 155 7th Ave, Granite Falls, MN

Join the Adventure Once a Week! Build your own personal playbook for aging well. This fun, innovative, weekly-program empowers you to take key steps to improve your well-being, add stability to...

LARGE ANNUAL FALL INVENTORY REDUCTION AUCTION Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Henslin Auctions, Inc. is having AMERICAN SURPLUS & MFG LIVE & ONLINE LARGE ANNUAL FALL INVENTORY REDUCTION AUCTION in Montevideo MN on Sep 25, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Christmas with Santa interactive minis Montevideo, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 213 North 1st Street, Montevideo, MN 56265

Studio 213 Photography is hosting an interactive mini session day with Santa and Mrs Claus. Our set will be interactive.

Cornhole League at Watson Hunting Camp! Watson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 13070 10th St NW, Watson, MN

$50 per team | Registration open for 10 teams call or text Tammy Mortenson at 320-226-5198 to sign up! Every Thursday starting at 6:30pm. Starts June 3rd through August 12th - We will not be...

The Imbibe Sessions featuring Joyann Parker Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

The Imbibe Sessions is an intimate arts and education series that showcases the history and development of American music from the 1920s through the present. Through partnerships with highly...