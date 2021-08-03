Coming soon: Montevideo events
(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Live events are coming to Montevideo.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montevideo:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 155 7th Ave, Granite Falls, MN
Join the Adventure Once a Week! Build your own personal playbook for aging well. This fun, innovative, weekly-program empowers you to take key steps to improve your well-being, add stability to...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM
Henslin Auctions, Inc. is having AMERICAN SURPLUS & MFG LIVE & ONLINE LARGE ANNUAL FALL INVENTORY REDUCTION AUCTION in Montevideo MN on Sep 25, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM
Address: 213 North 1st Street, Montevideo, MN 56265
Studio 213 Photography is hosting an interactive mini session day with Santa and Mrs Claus. Our set will be interactive.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 13070 10th St NW, Watson, MN
$50 per team | Registration open for 10 teams call or text Tammy Mortenson at 320-226-5198 to sign up! Every Thursday starting at 6:30pm. Starts June 3rd through August 12th - We will not be...
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM
The Imbibe Sessions is an intimate arts and education series that showcases the history and development of American music from the 1920s through the present. Through partnerships with highly...
