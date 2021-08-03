Worland events coming soon

(WORLAND, WY) Live events are lining up on the Worland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Worland:

Rails, Trails & Folk Tales! Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 220 Park St, Thermopolis, WY

In its 7th year, Wyoming Discovery Days celebrates the handwork and creativity of Wyoming’s own folk artists, craftsmen, musicians and storytellers. It includes a storytelling circle, musicians...

Hot Springs Health Foundation Golf Tournament Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 143 Airport Rd, Thermopolis, WY

Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament. This event will help the Foundation to raise funds for new 3D Digital Mammography equipment for Hot Springs Health! 4-Person Scramble.

Pepsi Wyoming State BBQ Championship and Bluegrass Festival Worland, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 501 15 Mile Rd, Worland, WY

Each year, the 3rd weekend in August, this annual event is held in Worland, Wyoming. Since its start in 2004, this event has grown to include not only great BBQ and Bluegrass music, but also a Car...

Keg Rider Trivia Ten Sleep, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2549 US-16, Ten Sleep, WY

Keg Rider Trivia at Ten Sleep Brewing Company on Aug 17th, 7:00pm

Chili Cook Off Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1213 Springview St, Thermopolis, WY

Join the fun at the FFA Alumni sponsored Chili Cook Off during the HSC Fair. $8 buys you unlimited chili, including dessert. Cash prizes for the best red, green and people's choice chili! Prove...