What’s up Houston: Local events calendar

(HOUSTON, MS) Live events are coming to Houston.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Houston area:

John Bryan Cup Team Championship West Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: Magnolia Dr, West Point, MS

Field size is limited to the first 16 paid teams. The tournament is scheduled for 36-holes of college tournament format. Each team will use the four lowest scores of the five players each day for...

Sound Street LIVE at First Baptist Church Shannon Mississippi Shannon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 143 Shannon Ave, Shannon, MS

Sound Street will be in concert Saturday afternoon at 130pm. There will be a cookout from 12pm - 130pm the concert will start shortly after the cook out! Invite someone and join us for a wonderful...

Back To School Event Amory, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Our children and student ministries invite YOU to join us as we kick off back to school! Supper will be provided. We will have water inflatables (so bring a towel) games and fellowship! Invite...

50 YEAR CELEBRATION Nettleton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

SHRIMP BOIL BOUNCE HOUSES GOSPEL MUSIC HOT DOGS GIVEAWAYS ~~~~ 1 YEAR FREE HAIRCUTS 1 YEAR FREE BOUTIQUE SHOPPING 1 YEAR FREE COLOR OR HIGHLIGHTS 1 YEAR FREE EYEBROW WAX 1 YEAR FREE MANICURES 1...

Body The Battle's 3rd Annual Youth Conference Prairie, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 10203 MS-382, Prairie, MS

