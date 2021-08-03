Cancel
Houston, MS

What’s up Houston: Local events calendar

Houston Updates
Houston Updates
 3 days ago

(HOUSTON, MS) Live events are coming to Houston.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Houston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GP6hw_0bGQsHX100

John Bryan Cup Team Championship

West Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: Magnolia Dr, West Point, MS

Field size is limited to the first 16 paid teams. The tournament is scheduled for 36-holes of college tournament format. Each team will use the four lowest scores of the five players each day for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gvz4Q_0bGQsHX100

Sound Street LIVE at First Baptist Church Shannon Mississippi

Shannon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 143 Shannon Ave, Shannon, MS

Sound Street will be in concert Saturday afternoon at 130pm. There will be a cookout from 12pm - 130pm the concert will start shortly after the cook out! Invite someone and join us for a wonderful...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nLOo1_0bGQsHX100

Back To School Event

Amory, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Our children and student ministries invite YOU to join us as we kick off back to school! Supper will be provided. We will have water inflatables (so bring a towel) games and fellowship! Invite...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0V0K_0bGQsHX100

50 YEAR CELEBRATION

Nettleton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

SHRIMP BOIL BOUNCE HOUSES GOSPEL MUSIC HOT DOGS GIVEAWAYS ~~~~ 1 YEAR FREE HAIRCUTS 1 YEAR FREE BOUTIQUE SHOPPING 1 YEAR FREE COLOR OR HIGHLIGHTS 1 YEAR FREE EYEBROW WAX 1 YEAR FREE MANICURES 1...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AGfc_0bGQsHX100

Body The Battle's 3rd Annual Youth Conference

Prairie, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 10203 MS-382, Prairie, MS

Explore upcoming conferences in Prairie. Whether its Medical Conference or Business conferences in Prairie. Here is list of all type of 2021 conference events happening in Prairie.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Houston, MS
ABOUT

With Houston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

