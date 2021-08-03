Cancel
Ulysses, KS

Ulysses events calendar

Ulysses Voice
 3 days ago

(ULYSSES, KS) Ulysses has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ulysses area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035wcv_0bGQsGeI00

KansaSTAR Training

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Jen Stelter SWPRSC REGISTER HERE Districts will REVIEW the free, online state program KansaSTAR.This program walks districts through...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBrs8_0bGQsGeI00

Two Faces West

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

Two Faces West is a crankin' electric funk n’ blues band that was founded in the small, beautiful mountain town of Gunnison, Colorado. After establishing a tight power tr...

Learn More

Love & Logic: Adults Supporting Youth with Challenging Pasts (Sessions 5 & 6 of 6)

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

Description:IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Presented by Sherry Pinkley, USD 217, Trained/Independent Facilitator of Love and Logic Curricula CLICK HERE TO REGISTER...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbPhc_0bGQsGeI00

SummerFest 2021

Holcomb, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 106 Wiley St, Holcomb, KS

Join HRC for a day of fun! SummerFest 2021 will include a family bike ride, sport tournaments, a free lunch, and so much more! Check out our schedule flyer for more information. You may also like...

Learn More

Tumbleweed Festival

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

Heartland Cancer Center is excited to sponsor this year's Tumbleweed Festival in Garden City on August 27-28, 2021. Be sure to keep a look out for our banner inside the event grounds.

Learn More

