Zuni events coming up

(ZUNI, NM) Live events are coming to Zuni.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Zuni:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Address: 2045 Westview Street, Gallup, NM 87301
THE FIRE IS EXPANDING AND INCREASING!! Shout it out, REVIVAL IS HERE!!!! Claim it, Declare it! MAKE IT VIRAL!!!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 207 W Coal Ave, Gallup, NM
GALLUP — The Levitt AMP Gallup Music Series will feature a diverse set of artists performing music spanning genres from country to reggae at El Morro Theatre every Thursday, beginning Aug. 12...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Season: Summer Market Hours: June 26 - October, 2021Saturdays, 10am - 1pmLocation:12 Bloomfield Street
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 222 Boulder Dr, Gallup, NM
Men's Breakfast is still meeting in-house at the church. The best part? IT'S FREE and open to men and boys of all ages! Join the men at church for continental breakfast or a homemade breakfast if...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 222 Boulder Dr, Gallup, NM
Join us as we share praises and petitions with one another and lift our congregation up in prayer. Contact: Pastor John 505-722-5114
