Zuni, NM

Zuni events coming up

Zuni News Watch
Zuni News Watch
 3 days ago

(ZUNI, NM) Live events are coming to Zuni.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Zuni:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IetXL_0bGQsEsq00

Fire And Glory WEEK 5 EXTENDED Aug 4-7th

Gallup, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2045 Westview Street, Gallup, NM 87301

THE FIRE IS EXPANDING AND INCREASING!! Shout it out, REVIVAL IS HERE!!!! Claim it, Declare it! MAKE IT VIRAL!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Wpbh_0bGQsEsq00

Levitt AMP Gallup Music Series

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 207 W Coal Ave, Gallup, NM

GALLUP — The Levitt AMP Gallup Music Series will feature a diverse set of artists performing music spanning genres from country to reggae at El Morro Theatre every Thursday, beginning Aug. 12...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15u5ht_0bGQsEsq00

Ramah Farmers' Market

Ramah, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 26 - October, 2021Saturdays, 10am - 1pmLocation:12 Bloomfield Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljBb7_0bGQsEsq00

Men's Breakfast

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 222 Boulder Dr, Gallup, NM

Men's Breakfast is still meeting in-house at the church. The best part? IT'S FREE and open to men and boys of all ages! Join the men at church for continental breakfast or a homemade breakfast if...

Learn More

Prayer Meeting

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 222 Boulder Dr, Gallup, NM

Join us as we share praises and petitions with one another and lift our congregation up in prayer. Contact: Pastor John 505-722-5114

Learn More

Comments / 0

Zuni, NM
ABOUT

With Zuni News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

