Zuni events coming up

(ZUNI, NM) Live events are coming to Zuni.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Zuni:

Fire And Glory WEEK 5 EXTENDED Aug 4-7th Gallup, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2045 Westview Street, Gallup, NM 87301

THE FIRE IS EXPANDING AND INCREASING!! Shout it out, REVIVAL IS HERE!!!! Claim it, Declare it! MAKE IT VIRAL!!!

Levitt AMP Gallup Music Series Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 207 W Coal Ave, Gallup, NM

GALLUP — The Levitt AMP Gallup Music Series will feature a diverse set of artists performing music spanning genres from country to reggae at El Morro Theatre every Thursday, beginning Aug. 12...

Ramah Farmers' Market Ramah, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 26 - October, 2021Saturdays, 10am - 1pmLocation:12 Bloomfield Street

Men's Breakfast Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 222 Boulder Dr, Gallup, NM

Men's Breakfast is still meeting in-house at the church. The best part? IT'S FREE and open to men and boys of all ages! Join the men at church for continental breakfast or a homemade breakfast if...

Prayer Meeting Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 222 Boulder Dr, Gallup, NM

Join us as we share praises and petitions with one another and lift our congregation up in prayer. Contact: Pastor John 505-722-5114