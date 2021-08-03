Cancel
Stigler, OK

Stigler events coming up

 3 days ago

(STIGLER, OK) Stigler is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stigler area:

PADI Rescue Diver

Gore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 98328 OK-100, Gore, OK

Learn to prevent and manage problems in the water while building your confidence as a diver! The PADI Rescue Diver course will teach you to be the best buddy you can be while preparing you to deal...

PADI Underwater Navigator

Gore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: 98328 OK-100, Gore, OK

Be the scuba diver everyone wants to follow because you know where you are and where you’re going. The PADI Underwater Navigator course fine-tunes your observation skills and teaches you to more...

Kerr Lake Bassnanza

Sallisaw, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 N Wheeler Ave, Sallisaw, OK

The Sallisaw Chamber has sponsored Bassnanza for 9 years. Each year the Tournament grows in number of fishermen. The event is held on the Arkansas River/Kerr Lake area. Prize money of over $10,000...

The Gathering

Bokoshe, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

What do we do at the Gathering Place? We feast on the Lamb and have a great family time. ***If you need a ride contact Pamela Fox Willhite address, phone and # of people being picked up so she can...

PADI Emergency First Response

Gore, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 98328 OK-100, Gore, OK

Are you prepared to react if a medical emergency happens? Emergency First Response (EFR) will build your confidence and teach you to assess and manage emergency situations that have the potential...

Stigler, OK
ABOUT

With Stigler News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

