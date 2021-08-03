Everett events calendar
(EVERETT, PA) Everett has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Everett:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 150 Victoria Ave, Everett, PA
Acoustic Moose is a south-central PA duo/trio featuring Linda Null on vocals and Tim Geisweit on acoustic guitar. The Moose plays folk rock, blues, country, and classic r...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
The Downtown Bedford Inc. Farmers Market celebrates our community's Youth Day at the Bedford Farmers Market from 9am to 1pm. Vouchers will be given to youth on a first-come, first-served basis...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Auction Listings provided by AuctionZip.com. Although the information published herein is from sources deemed reliable, AuctionZip.com expressly disclaims any liability for errors, omissions or...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 815 Beans Cove Rd, Clearville, PA
Craft Allie will be having our wood sign painting and sip, sign saying will be determined at a later date and published on our Facebook page closer to the date. Price to be determined by craft.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Season: Summer Market Hours: May 19 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Public Square, 124 South Juliana Street, Bedford, PA
