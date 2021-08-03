Everett events calendar

(EVERETT, PA) Everett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Everett:

Acoustic Moose Everett, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 150 Victoria Ave, Everett, PA

Acoustic Moose is a south-central PA duo/trio featuring Linda Null on vocals and Tim Geisweit on acoustic guitar. The Moose plays folk rock, blues, country, and classic r...

Youth Voucher Giveaway Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The Downtown Bedford Inc. Farmers Market celebrates our community's Youth Day at the Bedford Farmers Market from 9am to 1pm. Vouchers will be given to youth on a first-come, first-served basis...

Horse Auction Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Auction Listings provided by AuctionZip.com. Although the information published herein is from sources deemed reliable, AuctionZip.com expressly disclaims any liability for errors, omissions or...

Craft Allie Wood Sign Painting Clearville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 815 Beans Cove Rd, Clearville, PA

Craft Allie will be having our wood sign painting and sip, sign saying will be determined at a later date and published on our Facebook page closer to the date. Price to be determined by craft.

Downtown Bedford Farmers Market Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 19 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Public Square, 124 South Juliana Street, Bedford, PA