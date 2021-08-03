Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, PA

Everett events calendar

Posted by 
Everett Updates
Everett Updates
 3 days ago

(EVERETT, PA) Everett has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Everett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qw7CG_0bGQsC7O00

Acoustic Moose

Everett, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 150 Victoria Ave, Everett, PA

Acoustic Moose is a south-central PA duo/trio featuring Linda Null on vocals and Tim Geisweit on acoustic guitar. The Moose plays folk rock, blues, country, and classic r...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4QcM_0bGQsC7O00

Youth Voucher Giveaway

Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The Downtown Bedford Inc. Farmers Market celebrates our community's Youth Day at the Bedford Farmers Market from 9am to 1pm. Vouchers will be given to youth on a first-come, first-served basis...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaXIB_0bGQsC7O00

Horse Auction

Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Auction Listings provided by AuctionZip.com. Although the information published herein is from sources deemed reliable, AuctionZip.com expressly disclaims any liability for errors, omissions or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SDGVh_0bGQsC7O00

Craft Allie Wood Sign Painting

Clearville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 815 Beans Cove Rd, Clearville, PA

Craft Allie will be having our wood sign painting and sip, sign saying will be determined at a later date and published on our Facebook page closer to the date. Price to be determined by craft.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIzwE_0bGQsC7O00

Downtown Bedford Farmers Market

Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 19 - September 29, 2021Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Public Square, 124 South Juliana Street, Bedford, PA

Learn More

Comments / 0

Everett Updates

Everett Updates

Everett, PA
43
Followers
193
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bedford, PA
City
Everett, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Day#Vouchers#Folk Rock#Pa Acoustic Moose#The Downtown Bedford Inc#Auctionzip Com#Pa Craft Allie#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy