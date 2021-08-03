Cancel
Oak Grove, LA

Live events Oak Grove — what’s coming up

Oak Grove Digest
Oak Grove Digest
 3 days ago

(OAK GROVE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Oak Grove calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oak Grove area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fabu_0bGQsBEf00

Camp Foundry

Sterlington, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 143 Church St, Sterlington, LA

Join us for Camp Foundry, a fantastic new experience for kids who have finished kindergarden through rising 5th graders. Each evening will be full of great games, songs, a bible lesson, and an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10su7s_0bGQsBEf00

Bastrop – Breast, Colorectal and Skin Cancer Screening

Bastrop, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1003 E Madison Ave, Bastrop, LA

Breast Cancer Screening Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGFF3_0bGQsBEf00

J&J Rooter Back To School Celebration

Crossett, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

We Are Excited To Announce, J&J Rooter Community Back To School Celebration!!! Come Out To Fun, Games, Prizes & Help Us Support Our Kids Have A Safe & Blessed School Year. STOP BY PICK UP YOUR BAG...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRdkV_0bGQsBEf00

Beat the Heat 5D Barrel Race

Bastrop, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9555 Marlatt St, Bastrop, LA

August 27-28, 2021 The MAC- Bastrop, LA $1,850 Added Total for Weekend BBR, Arkansas Elite, pending NPBA approved Friday night $250 Added 5D Open Barrels Kiddie Barrels 10 & under inexperienced...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjwVH_0bGQsBEf00

Volunteer Appreciation Event

Oak Grove, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 1002 W Main St, Oak Grove, LA

Trinity Baptist will host a Volunteer Appreciation Event. We would like to recognize and thank everyone that has served in the church this year. A meal will be provided.

Learn More

Oak Grove Digest

Oak Grove Digest

Oak Grove, LA
With Oak Grove Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

