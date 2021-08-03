Live events Oak Grove — what’s coming up

(OAK GROVE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Oak Grove calendar.

Camp Foundry Sterlington, LA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 143 Church St, Sterlington, LA

Join us for Camp Foundry, a fantastic new experience for kids who have finished kindergarden through rising 5th graders. Each evening will be full of great games, songs, a bible lesson, and an...

Bastrop – Breast, Colorectal and Skin Cancer Screening Bastrop, LA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1003 E Madison Ave, Bastrop, LA

Breast Cancer Screening Free clinical breast exams will be performed by a physician or nurse practitioner for women 18 and older. Screening mammograms will be available for women 40 and older who...

J&J Rooter Back To School Celebration Crossett, AR

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

We Are Excited To Announce, J&J Rooter Community Back To School Celebration!!! Come Out To Fun, Games, Prizes & Help Us Support Our Kids Have A Safe & Blessed School Year. STOP BY PICK UP YOUR BAG...

Beat the Heat 5D Barrel Race Bastrop, LA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9555 Marlatt St, Bastrop, LA

August 27-28, 2021 The MAC- Bastrop, LA $1,850 Added Total for Weekend BBR, Arkansas Elite, pending NPBA approved Friday night $250 Added 5D Open Barrels Kiddie Barrels 10 & under inexperienced...

Volunteer Appreciation Event Oak Grove, LA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 1002 W Main St, Oak Grove, LA

Trinity Baptist will host a Volunteer Appreciation Event. We would like to recognize and thank everyone that has served in the church this year. A meal will be provided.