Events on the Yerington calendar

(YERINGTON, NV) Yerington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yerington:

2021 Douglas County Republican Heritage Day BBQ Gardnerville, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1290 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Your Douglas County Republicans are hosting our 4th annual Heritage Day BBQ - we hope you'll join us on Sep 25th!

Dangberg Art Round Up Minden, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1602 Esmeralda, Minden, NV 89423

Come to CVIC Hall in Minden for an evening of history, music and art to help fund restoration projects at Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

Diabetes Support Group Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville, NV

Don't let diabetes get in the way of enjoying life. Facilitated by Leslie McGraw, APRN, this support group will help participants manage their diabetes, connect with resources, and learn from...

Starry Night Hike Yerington, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 211 E Walker Rd, Yerington, NV

Join Park Rangers at the Walker River State Recreation Area for a night hike under the stars and learn how to find your way in the dark (weather dependent). Rangers and volunteers will assist in...

N4WDA 5th Silver State Poker Run Dayton, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 Sam Clemens Ave, Dayton, NV

The Silver State Poker Run is an off road rally on historic public and private roads and trails in the Dayton/Virginia City area. The event is open to Jeeps, trucks, ATVs, and UTVs...