Coming soon: Ironwood events

(IRONWOOD, MI) Ironwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ironwood area:

Ironwood Township Farmer’s Market Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Ironwood, MI

The 2021 Ironwood Township Park Farmer Market season kicks off on Tuesday, July 6th! All are welcome to visit the Airport Park Pavilion on Tuesdays from 4-6pm and check out veggies, local jams and...

Gogebic County Fair Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 648 E Cloverland Dr, Ironwood, MI

Celebrating our 100th Year!! Join the Fun at the Gogebic County Fair. With an "All Inclusive Price Program"., we make family fair fun affordable! When entering the fair, and you pay your gate...

Tuesday Night Ride - Wolverine Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Sunset Rd, Ironwood, MI

Tuesday Night Ride - Wolverine is on Facebook. To connect with Tuesday Night Ride - Wolverine, join Facebook today.

Junk Hunt at the Fair Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 648 E Cloverland Dr, Ironwood, MI

Are you interested in being a vendor at the new Junk Hunt? If you have flea market, rummage, hand crafted items, or NON-FOOD products for sale (such as Pampered Chef – Younique – Paparazzi, etc...

CED403 Nursing Skills Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

This is an 8 hour course that will highlight and review skills before testing out your skills at the end. This will provide eligibility for recertification if the skills test is successfully passed.