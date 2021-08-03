Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ironwood, MI

Coming soon: Ironwood events

Posted by 
Ironwood Times
Ironwood Times
 3 days ago

(IRONWOOD, MI) Ironwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ironwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2qrz_0bGQs9YS00

Ironwood Township Farmer’s Market

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Ironwood, MI

The 2021 Ironwood Township Park Farmer Market season kicks off on Tuesday, July 6th! All are welcome to visit the Airport Park Pavilion on Tuesdays from 4-6pm and check out veggies, local jams and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h850w_0bGQs9YS00

Gogebic County Fair

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 648 E Cloverland Dr, Ironwood, MI

Celebrating our 100th Year!! Join the Fun at the Gogebic County Fair. With an "All Inclusive Price Program"., we make family fair fun affordable! When entering the fair, and you pay your gate...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146z6k_0bGQs9YS00

Tuesday Night Ride - Wolverine

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Sunset Rd, Ironwood, MI

Tuesday Night Ride - Wolverine is on Facebook. To connect with Tuesday Night Ride - Wolverine, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Junk Hunt at the Fair

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 648 E Cloverland Dr, Ironwood, MI

Are you interested in being a vendor at the new Junk Hunt? If you have flea market, rummage, hand crafted items, or NON-FOOD products for sale (such as Pampered Chef – Younique – Paparazzi, etc...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NqaxJ_0bGQs9YS00

CED403 Nursing Skills

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

This is an 8 hour course that will highlight and review skills before testing out your skills at the end. This will provide eligibility for recertification if the skills test is successfully passed.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ironwood Times

Ironwood Times

Ironwood, MI
16
Followers
194
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ironwood Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ironwood, MI
Ironwood, MI
Government
City
Wolverine, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ride Wolverine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy