Dillon events calendar

(DILLON, MT) Live events are lining up on the Dillon calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dillon:

Madison County Fair & Rodeo Twin Bridges, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Madison County Fair & Rodeo Theme: Buckles, Boots, & Rodeo Chutes Ranch Rodeo, NRA Rodeos, Team Roping, Vendors, Music, Beer Gardens, Entertainment, 4H/FFA Shows, and much more......

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 757 Horseman Way, Dillon, MT 59725

Dynamic Panels | Natural Horsemanship Demonstrations | Inspiring Keynotes |Horse-and-Rider Presentations | Award-winning Horse Films

Kids Summer Series: Paint with Nature in Bannack Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT

Join Bannack State Park this summer in its Kids' Summer Series. Each Wednesday from 2pm-4pm the park will have a fun hands-on activity for kids to learn and have fun at. There will be gold panning...

Twin Bridges Gun Show Twin Bridges, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The Twin Bridges Gun Show will be held on Aug 27th – 29th, 2021 in Twin Bridges, MT. This Twin Bridges gun show is held at Madison County Fairgrounds MT and hosted by Carl Robertson. All federal...

Bannack Kid's Day Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT

