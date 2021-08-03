Crystal City events coming up

(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) Crystal City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crystal City:

AWP PURGATORY Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 215 Veterans Ln, Uvalde, TX

THE NEXT CHAPTER IN AWP WILL BE WRITTEN... AND THE ROAD TO OLYMPUS BEGINS AT PURGATORY! MATCH CARD TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

Corks & Kegs Queso Fest 2021 Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 379-443 E Main St, Uvalde, TX

Join in on the fun at Corks and Kegs Queso Fest! Compete for Best Queso Team title, or come for the food, music, wine/beer tasting, and chips!

Freestyle Games Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 301 W Main St, Uvalde, TX

Bring a pal and come to the library for games and puzzles to play - Legos, checkers, chess, jigsaw, etc. Check out some books for summer reading!

Joe Vic Reyna Y Los Kumbacheros Ft DJ Flakko Crystal City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 2000 Rock Quarry Rd, Crystal City, TX

Joe Vic Reyna Y Los KumbacherosDJ FLAKKOCrystal City, Texas$15 Pre-Sale $20 at the DOOR

Seniors to pick-up Class Schedules Cotulla, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1034 TX-97, Cotulla, TX

CHS Class schedules will be available on the following dates and times. You must be registered in order to pick up your class schedule. Seniors can pick up class schedules on Tuesday, August 3...