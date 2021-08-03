Cancel
Crystal City, TX

Crystal City events coming up

Crystal City Digest
Crystal City Digest
 3 days ago

(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) Crystal City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crystal City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mQsTV_0bGQs7n000

AWP PURGATORY

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 215 Veterans Ln, Uvalde, TX

THE NEXT CHAPTER IN AWP WILL BE WRITTEN... AND THE ROAD TO OLYMPUS BEGINS AT PURGATORY! MATCH CARD TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQGoo_0bGQs7n000

Corks & Kegs Queso Fest 2021

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 379-443 E Main St, Uvalde, TX

Join in on the fun at Corks and Kegs Queso Fest! Compete for Best Queso Team title, or come for the food, music, wine/beer tasting, and chips!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJc6N_0bGQs7n000

Freestyle Games

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 301 W Main St, Uvalde, TX

Bring a pal and come to the library for games and puzzles to play - Legos, checkers, chess, jigsaw, etc. Check out some books for summer reading!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYsaz_0bGQs7n000

Joe Vic Reyna Y Los Kumbacheros Ft DJ Flakko

Crystal City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 2000 Rock Quarry Rd, Crystal City, TX

Joe Vic Reyna Y Los KumbacherosDJ FLAKKOCrystal City, Texas$15 Pre-Sale $20 at the DOOR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOHFr_0bGQs7n000

Seniors to pick-up Class Schedules

Cotulla, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1034 TX-97, Cotulla, TX

CHS Class schedules will be available on the following dates and times. You must be registered in order to pick up your class schedule. Seniors can pick up class schedules on Tuesday, August 3...

Crystal City Digest

Crystal City Digest

Crystal City, TX
ABOUT

With Crystal City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

