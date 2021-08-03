Cancel
Cherokee, NC

Events on the Cherokee calendar

Cherokee Daily
 3 days ago

(CHEROKEE, NC) Live events are coming to Cherokee.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cherokee:

Tanya Tucker

Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Tanya Tucker August 27, 2021, 7:30 pm Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC

Mountain Dance and Folk Festival

Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

The 94th year of the Mountain Dance and Folk Festival will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5,6,7, at the Lipinsky Hall Auditorium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Asheville. Tickets...

Registration and Screening

Whittier, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 147 Shoal Creek Church Loop, Whittier, NC

Join Elevate 828 by attending our first public registration and screening date! By attending this event you will be registering for the FREE Jackson County wellness program. The event will include...

Ladies' Paddle On the Tuck

Whittier, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 640 Hwy 19 A, Whittier, NC

Ladies' Paddle On the Tuck at Tuck Put in, Whittier, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 10:00 am

Christmas Parade - Bryson City 46th Annual

Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

2:00 pm. Join us as we celebrate our 46th Annual Bryson City Christmas Parade complete with floats, marching bands, homecoming queens, fire trucks, antique cars, and of course Santa and Mrs...

