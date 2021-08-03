Amery events calendar

(AMERY, WI) Live events are lining up on the Amery calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Amery area:

Sam Ness at Waterside Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1342 Lone Pine Ln, Amery, WI

Sam Ness at Waterside Bar and Grill at Waterside Bar and Grill, 1342 Lone Pine Lane, Amery, WI 54001, Amery, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Outdoor Mass and Backpack Blessing Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1050 Keller Ave N, Amery, WI

Outdoor Mass at St Joseph Church with a backpack and key blessing for the youth, followed by a luncheon

Boat-in Worship Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:20 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:20 AM

Address: 738 Hickory Point Ln, Amery, WI

“Love One Another”. 1 John 3:11-24 Come by boat or come by car – You are invited for worship at 9:20am! Coffee, treats and water are served. You can bring your own chair or benches are provided...

Amery Farmers Market Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours May 29 - October 2021 Mondays, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location: Soo Line Park Pavillion, Keller Avenue

Bird Walk at Hungry Turtle Farm Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 110 Keller Ave N, Amery, WI

Join us for a walk with two local bird experts through the diverse landscapes at Hungry Turtle Farm!

