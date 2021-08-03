Cancel
Amery, WI

Amery events calendar

Amery Daily
(AMERY, WI) Live events are lining up on the Amery calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Amery area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSNoB_0bGQs51Y00

Sam Ness at Waterside

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1342 Lone Pine Ln, Amery, WI

Sam Ness at Waterside Bar and Grill at Waterside Bar and Grill, 1342 Lone Pine Lane, Amery, WI 54001, Amery, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtJhE_0bGQs51Y00

Outdoor Mass and Backpack Blessing

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1050 Keller Ave N, Amery, WI

Outdoor Mass at St Joseph Church with a backpack and key blessing for the youth, followed by a luncheon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KX0is_0bGQs51Y00

Boat-in Worship

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:20 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:20 AM

Address: 738 Hickory Point Ln, Amery, WI

“Love One Another”. 1 John 3:11-24 Come by boat or come by car – You are invited for worship at 9:20am! Coffee, treats and water are served. You can bring your own chair or benches are provided...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgBy2_0bGQs51Y00

Amery Farmers Market

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours May 29 - October 2021 Mondays, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Location: Soo Line Park Pavillion, Keller Avenue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sH26R_0bGQs51Y00

Bird Walk at Hungry Turtle Farm

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 110 Keller Ave N, Amery, WI

Join us for a walk with two local bird experts through the diverse landscapes at Hungry Turtle Farm!\n

