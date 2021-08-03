Cancel
Bailey, CO

Events on the Bailey calendar

(BAILEY, CO) Bailey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bailey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZAyE_0bGQs48p00

Road Tour Quadyland - Sortie en groupe Can-Am Ryker/Spyder.

Pine, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: Zone des Bornes du Temps, Allée du vieux berger, 80470 Saint-Sauveur

Envie d’une virée en camaraderie aux commandes de votre Can-Am Ryker ou Spyder !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UB96A_0bGQs48p00

Marathon, Half Marathon

Pine, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

2021 - 2022 August Mountain Range Half marathons held in Colorado 2 races

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZI0cS_0bGQs48p00

Castle Open Water Swim

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 21843 Stoney Pass Rd, Bailey, CO

Open water swim at Wellington Lake / Castle Mountain with the option to swim 2.5k, 5k, and 10k.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpOO3_0bGQs48p00

Windy Peak 9th-11th Male #WP072521-#WP080121 - Bailey, CO 2021

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 20973 Wellington Lake Rd, Bailey, CO

Our Leaders-in-Training Program gives teens life-changing opportunities to take on meaningful leadership roles at camp, push their limits on a five-day expedition in the wilderness and grow their...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6aYO_0bGQs48p00

Jay_Martin

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 23 Main St, Bailey, CO

Jay Martin @ Mad Jack’s Hosted By Jay Martin Music. Event starts at Sat Aug 07 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at Bailey., https://www.jaymartinmusic.com/

ABOUT

With Bailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

