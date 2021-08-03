Events on the Bailey calendar

(BAILEY, CO) Bailey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bailey:

Road Tour Quadyland - Sortie en groupe Can-Am Ryker/Spyder. Pine, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Address: Zone des Bornes du Temps, Allée du vieux berger, 80470 Saint-Sauveur

Envie d’une virée en camaraderie aux commandes de votre Can-Am Ryker ou Spyder !

Marathon, Half Marathon Pine, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

2021 - 2022 August Mountain Range Half marathons held in Colorado 2 races

Castle Open Water Swim Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 21843 Stoney Pass Rd, Bailey, CO

Open water swim at Wellington Lake / Castle Mountain with the option to swim 2.5k, 5k, and 10k.

Windy Peak 9th-11th Male #WP072521-#WP080121 - Bailey, CO 2021 Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 20973 Wellington Lake Rd, Bailey, CO

Our Leaders-in-Training Program gives teens life-changing opportunities to take on meaningful leadership roles at camp, push their limits on a five-day expedition in the wilderness and grow their...

Jay_Martin Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 23 Main St, Bailey, CO

Jay Martin @ Mad Jack’s Hosted By Jay Martin Music. Event starts at Sat Aug 07 2021 at 03:00 pm and happening at Bailey., https://www.jaymartinmusic.com/