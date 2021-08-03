Sioux Center events calendar

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Live events are coming to Sioux Center.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sioux Center area:

Pizza & Policy with Jim Carlin - US Senate candidate, pro-life, medical freedom issue leader Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1989 S Main Ave, Sioux Center, IA

Join us for Pizza & Policy with US Senate candidate Jim Carlin. Sen. Carlin currently serves in the Iowa Senate and has stood strong on the life issue and is taking on the radical LGBTQ agenda by...

Sioux Center Farmers Market Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 251 N Main Ave, Sioux Center, IA

a Sioux Center City Offices 335 1st Avenue NW Sioux Center, IA 51250 Phone: 712-722-0761 Contact Us M-F: 7:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 335 1st Ave NW, Sioux Center, IA

Gospel in the Park Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 67 3rd St NE, Sioux Center, IA

A community outreach event: Gospel message: "Troubling Times - Troubled Hearts" by Rev. Richard Stetler Gospel songs sung by Christian Postma. It is great opportunity to invite friends and...

Swing Dance Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 852 4th Ave SE, Sioux Center, IA

We're hosting our next public dance on Friday, August 6th. The dress will be semi-formal and there will be a $5 entrance fee at the door. If you don't know how to swing dance we can teach you!!