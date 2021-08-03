Cancel
South Hill, VA

Coming soon: South Hill events

Posted by 
South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 3 days ago

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Live events are coming to South Hill.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Hill:

Dinner With A Mentalist

South Hill, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 313 Franklin Street, B, South Hill, VA 23970

Jason is sure to amaze, astound, and surprise you all while making you laugh! Using techniques in mind reading, magic and hypnosis.

New Student Registration

La Crosse, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 124 S Main St, La Crosse, VA

We are so excited for this next dance season to begin! Drop by our open house and meet some of your teachers and register for classes! Get geared up with new dance attire.

3rd Annual Hot Fun in the Summertime Cruise In & Concert, featuring "The Embers"

South Hill, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 302 E Danville St, South Hill, VA

A fun classic car cruise in to Main Street at Centennial Park in South Hill, Virginia. The Cruise-In will be followed by an extra-special concert by the Embers, featuring Craig Woolard, at the...

WELCOME BACK TO THE 50s & 60s REVUE

South Hill, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 220 S Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill, VA

Are you ready for some some fun? Join us for this two-hour musical experience featuring some of the best songs from the golden era of popular music. With some of the most talented performers in...

Irish Soft Shoe Summer Camp

La Crosse, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 124 S Main St, La Crosse, VA

Join Mrs. Deanna for three days full of hard work, sweat, and fun! Students must be enrolled in hardshoe for the upcoming year to register. Register online at our website! Cost is $100 for all...

